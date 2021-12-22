Salve Regina plans to host classes on MLK day after delaying spring semester amid COVID-19 concerns

Salve officials said they plan on “new actions to preserve the entirety of the semester and the in-person academic experience” and will begin spring classes on Monday, Jan. 17, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day — a federal holiday. To compensate for the later start, three other instructional days have been added to the calendar, including President’s Day and April 14 and 18, which will shorten the Easter break.

NEWPORT, R.I. — University officials at Salve Regina University announced Wednesday that the school plans on delaying the start of the spring semester by one week due to the impact of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Faculty will have the option to make up a fifth instructional day on Saturday, April 23.

“The goal with the delay is to mitigate a spike in cases that [the state health department] cautions will likely occur in the state during the first two weeks of January, which we hope will preserve the entirety of our semester with in-person learning,” said Matthias Boxler, a university spokesman.

Salve students will move into dorms for the spring semester in two-hour shifts over the course of two days, with students returning Jan. 15 and Jan. 16. All undergraduate students will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arriving. Those who test positive will have to isolate at their permanent residence prior to returning to campus.

“Throughout the course of this pandemic, our decisions have been driven by our commitment to maintaining the health and vitality of our community, upholding academic integrity, preserving a quality mercy education and protecting the transformative opportunities offered through a residential experience,” wrote Salve officials in an email to students and employees on Wednesday, which was obtained by the Globe.

The email continued, “The decision to hold classes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day, as well as to shorten the Easter break, was not made lightly. We recognize the civic and religious importance of those holidays and the disruption these changes will mean for our students, employees and families. Still, as a University guided by its mercy mission – and what that means in terms of our obligations to others – we concluded that delaying the start of the semester is essential given the disease forecast for the coming weeks.”

Other college officials in Rhode Island said Wednesday that they are prepared for a possible omicron surge in January.

In Providence, Brown University president Christina H. Paxson and other school administrators wrote an email to students and employees Wednesday that said they “do not anticipate any significant changes” to university operations in the coming weeks.

“Information on the Omicron variant indicates that the steps the university is already taking — requiring vaccinations and boosters for all members of our community, and maintaining an indoor mask mandate and following other public health measures — are effective at preventing serious illness, which is our primary goal,” they wrote.

While they said they expect a “large number of infections in Rhode Island and across the nation over the coming weeks” due to the omicron variant, Brown plans to “stay ahead” of the spread with surveillance testing, contact tracing, and isolation. They also urged those on campus to wear a mask and social distance away from others who may not be vaccinated.

At Brown, students and employees are required to be fully vaccinated, and have to received a booster shot by Jan. 26, which is the first day of the spring semester. The university’s campus will reopen as scheduled on Jan. 4.

Paxson wrote that some employees, particularly those with children, may need additional flexibility during the winter break and period in between semesters. She said there are a “variety of options” for these employees, including “special leave of absence, sick time and vacation to provide care for a dependent or a household member in need of quarantine.”

Through January, supervisors at Brown will be directed to provide “increased flexibility” for hybrid and on-site employees to work from home where possible and when necessary due to COVID-19-related family-care commitments.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the dean of the Brown School of Public Health and a leading expert on infectious diseases, wrote on Twitter that he was “proud to work at Brown.”

“No plans to go remote. We know how to manage this virus,” said Jha.

The news comes as the University of Rhode Island and Johnson and Wales University announced earlier this week that they would require students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster before returning to campus for the spring semester.

“As concerns remain surrounding the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, booster shots are a vital part of our ongoing effort to create a safe and healthy campus environment for all,” said JWU president Marie Bernardo-Sousa.

