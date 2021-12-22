fb-pixel Skip to main content

Seven hospitalized after passenger van crash in Worcester

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated December 22, 2021, 14 minutes ago

Seven people were hospitalized Wednesday morning when the passenger van they were riding in collided with another vehicle near the entrance of a hospital in Worcester.

All six passengers of the van, one of whom was ejected in the crash, were taken to the hospital, according to Kathleen Daly, a Worcester police spokeswoman. The driver was also hospitalized.

Responding crews have temporarily closed the North Road entrance of UMass Memorial Medical Center off of Plantation Street while they investigate the crash, Daly said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

