Siblings hope to join a family together

Emily and Ash are friendly and sweet teenaged siblings who are looking to be adopted together.

Emily is a kind, humorous, and helpful girl. Very sociable, she makes friends easily, although she sometimes can miss social cues. She enjoys drawing, painting, watching anime and YouTube videos, and going swimming. She easily engages in conversations and loves to talk about her day.

Ash, who uses they/them pronouns, works hard on building self-esteem, getting involved in the community, expressing emotions, and exploring their gender identity. In school, they do very well in the classes that they enjoy. Ash does report that they are shy but can be outgoing when they feel comfortable.

Legally freed for adoption, Emily and Ash would thrive in a supportive and committed two-parent family or in a strong single-parent home. The ideal family would provide these siblings with structure, clear boundaries, and a nurturing and attentive environment. A home with other children in it would be welcomed as well as families with no children. Their new family must be willing to help these siblings maintain contact with their biological younger brother.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.