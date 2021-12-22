Supreme Judicial Court broadens police power to use pat frisks in sharply divided opinion

The majority in the 4-3 ruling said New Bedford police were legally justified in pat frisking the rear seat passenger of a car with four men in it, even though it was only the furious reaction by the front seat passenger, a Black man, to being stopped by police that generated the officers’ suspicion a weapon was hidden in the car.

A sharply divided Supreme Judicial Court Wednesday broadened the legal standard police must use to justify frisking a person suspected of being armed, but they did so by endorsing a concept three dissenting justices say will harm communities of color.

Writing for the majority, Justice Elspeth B. Cypherstated police properly performed the inherently unconstitutional pat frisk due to several factors: The men were known gang members, three had prior gun cases, the officers knew the front seat passenger well enough that police properly interpreted his anger as a performance designed to distract police from searching the other passengers.

The majority decision now allows police to justify their decision to pat frisk somebody by attributing the suspicious behavior by one person to that person’s companion, even when the second person has remained calm.

“A pat frisk is permissible only where an officer has reasonable suspicion that the stopped individual may be armed and dangerous,” and that officer bases their suspicion on “objectively reasonable grounds,” Cypher wrote. “It is entirely possible that even where a defendant did not him - or herself - behave in a suspicious manner at the time of the stop, other factors, including a companion’s behavior, might be sufficient in light of the other factors to create specific, articulable facts that warrant a reasonable suspicion that the defendant may be armed and dangerous.”

The majority ordered the prosecution of the rear seat passenger, Zhaquan Sweeting-Bailey, in Bristol Superior Court who was allegedly found with a gun tucked into his waistband on Feb, 26, 2018. Sweeting-Bailey has pleaded not guilty and the case has been on hold awaiting the SJC decision.

But Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd, in a separate dissent, said the majority misunderstood why the front seat passenger, identified in court papers as Raekwan Paris, was angry. It wasn’t a ruse to distract police, wrote Budd, the first Black woman to lead the state court system.

“To conclude that the commonsense judgment here was that Paris was feigning frustration at being stopped as a tactical maneuver to distract the officers from hidden contraband is to not only ignore the reality of race-based policing, but also perpetuate it,’' Budd wrote. “Given the well-documented history of the role that racial profiling plays in traffic stops throughout this country, a Black man’s expression of frustration at being stopped for a lane-change violation is readily comprehensible.”

Also dissenting were Justice Frank M. Gaziano, a former state and federal prosecutor, and Justice Serge Georges, Jr., a former Boston Municipal Court justice and who is Black. Gaziano, who wrote the dissent, concluded the majority was “eviscerating” constitutional protects against unreasonable seizures by police barred by the declaration of rights in the state constitution.

“The fact that his [Paris] behavior was different, and could be viewed as potentially threatening, did not lead to a reasonable, objective inference that he was attempting to distract the officers from a weapon concealed in the vehicle,’' Gaziano wrote. “The court broadens what heretofore has been an officer’s ‘narrowly drawn authority.’ Guesswork and hunches, regardless of good faith, do not equate to objective reasonable suspicion.”

Gaziano also saw negative impacts on communities of color, given the majority said if police encounter someone with a suspected gang affiliation, it could serve as one basis for a pat frisk. “In neighborhoods where gangs are present, the risk of racial disparities in police stops is heightened by the increased numbers of encounters between police and residents, many of whom are law-abiding citizens, and all of whom are entitled to the same protections against unreasonable searches and seizures as those who live in other areas,” he wrote.

Budd wrote that she was especially concerned about how the majority’s decision will alter the interactions between police and communities of color.

The court “invites officers to pat frisk first and invent explanations later, for it assures that as long as officers can articulate a reason -- any reason -- for which a person’s behavior indicated that a weapon was on the scene, that reason will be accepted and the pat frisk condoned,’' she wrote. “If we have any hope of mitigating racial disparities in our criminal justice system, it is imperative that we pay close attention to the effect that our law of search and seizure has on people of color.”

Joining Elspeth in the majority were Justices David Lowy, Scott L. Kafker and Dalila Argaez Wendlandt. In a concurring opinion, Wendlandt defended the majority reasoning and rejected the dissenters criticism.

“There are racial disparities in the criminal justice system, including in who is stopped, who is pat frisked, and who is incarcerated. The disparities are both stark and unacceptable,’' Wendlandt wrote. " But today’s decision does not allow officers to stop and pat frisk drivers or passengers simply because they are Black or brown, and today’s decision does not rest on stereotypes. It neither solves systematic racism nor contributes to it.”





