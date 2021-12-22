For this farmer, Christmas trees are a labor of love

My father was an agriculture teacher, and his idea of the American Dream was to own a piece of land. Before he joined the Army, he sold 12 trees a year to make money for his family. After, he turned his front-yard operation into a farm of 125 acres. I was 12 and, as a part of the family, had no choice but to work. It would take more than 10 years to witness the product of our effort and care for the land — to farm our first tree.

My father is Big John and I go by Little John. For the past 50 years, my family has run a Christmas tree farm. I don’t have a memory of not selling trees.

John Leyden of Coventry, R.I., talked to Globe Rhode Island about the risks and rewards of running his family’s business, Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm in West Greenwich, R.I. Now 62 years old, Leyden has been working the farm since he was a child.

Growing up, the last thing I was going to do was run the farm. My father wanted me to attend the University of Rhode Island to stay close to home. I chose the University of New Hampshire instead. I went on to become a national sales director for different financial companies but found myself returning to the farm on weekends.

Advertisement

Although I appreciated the day job, my respect for the labor of love, for getting my hands dirty and my boots muddied, was deeper. When I burned out from all the meetings and traveling, I prioritized the farm. There was tremendous beauty in nature: in the mornings, dew glistened on the tree branches, and wildlife like sparrows, turkeys, and baby coyotes, roamed around.

Operating a farm is risky: we work for nine months for eight days of business. We plant trees that won’t be harvested until after 12 years. Sometimes there’s too much rain and sometimes not enough. Had we needed to close for the pandemic, it would have devastated us. But with family, we work together. There’s probably a total of 20 of us and at the end of the week, we all have a good time, drink a beer, sit down, and tell some stories. We take a moment to realize how special it is that people come out to our farm.

Advertisement

A warm feeling rises in my heart as I think about how visitors take a tree home and place it in their living room where friends can gather around with glasses of eggnog, and where it becomes the focal point of a very important holiday, Christmas.