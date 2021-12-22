Wu names Jessicah Pierre new communications chief

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Wednesday announced a new communications chief for her administration: Jessicah Pierre, who formerly served as Wu’s campaign press secretary and a spokeswoman in Wu’s City Council office.

Pierre will start her new role Jan. 3. She previously worked for the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and the Institute for Policy Studies, and served as a columnist for the Dorchester Reporter, where she covered the city’s Black communities.

Wu said Pierre “shares our vision of a Boston for everyone.”