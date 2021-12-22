fb-pixel Skip to main content

Wu names Jessicah Pierre new communications chief

By Danny McDonald Globe Staff,Updated December 22, 2021, 19 minutes ago
Jessicah Pierre formerly worked for the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and the Institute for Policy Studies.
Jessicah Pierre formerly worked for the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and the Institute for Policy Studies.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Wednesday announced a new communications chief for her administration: Jessicah Pierre, who formerly served as Wu’s campaign press secretary and a spokeswoman in Wu’s City Council office.

Pierre will start her new role Jan. 3. She previously worked for the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and the Institute for Policy Studies, and served as a columnist for the Dorchester Reporter, where she covered the city’s Black communities.

Wu said Pierre “shares our vision of a Boston for everyone.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jessicah back to City Hall, bringing her passion for building community and love for Boston to strengthen our connection to residents across every neighborhood,” Wu said in a statement.

Advertisement

Pierre, a Boston native who lives in Dorchester, said she was humbled by the opportunity.

“I understand the barriers that many of our neighbors face in getting access to critical information in a culturally competent way,” she said in the statement. “I am looking forward to leading an inclusive communications department that is reflective of our city’s diversity to carry out a vision that brings our communities together, and provides the much needed change that Boston residents deserve.”


Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video