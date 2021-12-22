Wu names Jessicah Pierre new communications chief

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Wednesday announced a new communications chief for her administration: Jessicah Pierre, who formerly served as Wu’s campaign press secretary and a spokeswoman in Wu’s City Council office.
Pierre will start her new role Jan. 3. She previously worked for the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and the Institute for Policy Studies, and served as a columnist for the Dorchester Reporter, where she covered the city’s Black communities.
Wu said Pierre “shares our vision of a Boston for everyone.”
“I’m thrilled to welcome Jessicah back to City Hall, bringing her passion for building community and love for Boston to strengthen our connection to residents across every neighborhood,” Wu said in a statement.
Advertisement
Pierre, a Boston native who lives in Dorchester, said she was humbled by the opportunity.
“I understand the barriers that many of our neighbors face in getting access to critical information in a culturally competent way,” she said in the statement. “I am looking forward to leading an inclusive communications department that is reflective of our city’s diversity to carry out a vision that brings our communities together, and provides the much needed change that Boston residents deserve.”
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.