Biden extends pause on student loan payments due to Omicron

President Joe Biden extended the pause on student-loan repayments by another three months as the U.S. faces a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases from the omicron variant.

The move on Wednesday takes the moratorium through May 1. Biden had initially extended the pause through September after he took office and then stretched the end to Jan. 31. The president has faced pressure from Democratic lawmakers to provide the extension.

“We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments,” Biden said in a statement. He urged students to take steps to “prepare for payments to resume,” including looking at lower payments, exploring loan forgiveness and getting vaccinated and boosted.