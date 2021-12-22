Biden says he will run for reelection in 2024 if he’s ‘in good health’

"Why would I not run against Donald Trump as the nominee?" Biden asked. "That would increase the prospect of running."

The president, confirming his past comment that he would seek four more years in the White House in an interview with ABC "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, said he would run again if his health did not deteriorate. Asked if he would run against Trump if the former president was the Republican nominee, Biden chuckled and said he would.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would run for reelection in 2024 if he’s “in good health,” adding he was eager to possibly face Donald Trump.

Trump has hinted he might run in 2024.

Biden, 79, offered some latitude in his answer that he would run - and possibly alluding to the personal tragedy that has shaped his history.

"But look, I'm a great respecter of fate," Biden said. "Fate has intervened in my life many, many times."

With midterms next year, Biden's answer comes as much of Congress is up for election, possibly setting the momentum for presidential candidates in three years. Earlier Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he would "absolutely" consider running and he would likely get the GOP nomination considering historical precedent.

Biden gave the sit-down interview in the White House as the omicron variant is spiking across the country, casting a grim shadow over the holiday season. The country's cases have increased by about 27% in the past seven days; states including New York, New Jersey and Ohio are reporting the most new daily infections.

Muir asked Biden if he had considered a vaccine mandate on domestic flights amid the uptick in travel, as omicron makes up three-fourths of U.S. cases.

“It’s been considered but the recommendation I’ve gotten [is] it’s not necessary,” Biden said.