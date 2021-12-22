FDA clears Pfizer’s COVID pills for high-risk patients 12 and older

The drug, developed by Pfizer and known as Paxlovid, is authorized for COVID patients age 12 and older who are vulnerable to becoming severely ill because they are older or have medical conditions such as obesity or diabetes. Tens of millions of Americans — including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people — will be eligible if they get infected with the virus. The treatment could be available within a few days.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the first pill for COVID-19, offering a highly effective defense against severe illness that will arrive as the country endures another major surge of the pandemic.

Pfizer’s laboratory studies indicate that its pills are likely to work against the Omicron variant, which has rapidly become the dominant form of new cases in the United States.

A clinical trial indicated that Paxlovid is highly effective when taken soon after people start feeling sick. In a final analysis of a key study conducted while the Delta variant was surging, Pfizer’s drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 88 percent when given to high-risk unvaccinated adults within five days of the start of their symptoms.

Paxlovid appears to be substantially more effective than a similar antiviral pill from Merck, known as molnupiravir, that is still awaiting authorization by the FDA. In a clinical trial, Merck’s drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death for high-risk patients by 30 percent.

Until now, monoclonal antibody drugs, which are typically infused into the bloodstream at a hospital or clinic, have been the only authorized treatments for COVID patients who are not hospitalized but at higher risk of developing severe disease. But the antibodies have gone to fewer people than the pills are expected to reach, and most of the country’s supply of the antibody treatments is unlikely to work against Omicron.

The federal government has ordered enough of Pfizer’s pills to cover 10 million people, at a cost of about $530 per patient, but the supply will be limited at first.

Within a week, Pfizer is expected to make available to the United States enough of its pills to cover 65,000 Americans. At current infection rates, that would be enough supply for less than one day if it were given to half of the people in the United States who test positive for the virus.

Pfizer is expected to make available to the United States another 200,000 treatment courses in January and then another 150,000 treatment courses in February. The pace of deliveries is expected to increase sharply after that.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing since early November, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast, driven first by Delta and now mostly by Omicron.

The federal government has indicated that it plans to allocate the antiviral pills to states, which can then distribute them to health departments, pharmacies, and community health centers as they see fit, as was done with COVID vaccines.

“The tough thing for states to figure out is who to make it available to since there’s so few to begin with,” said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research at Boston University. “You want to make sure that it’s at least given to people who are the most likely to benefit from it.”

She said it would be important for state and local governments to prioritize getting the pills to medically vulnerable people, particularly in nursing homes and clinics in hard-hit communities.

To get Pfizer’s pills, the FDA said, patients will need to test positive for the virus and get a prescription from a health care provider, all within no more than five days after their symptoms start. Those requirements may pose serious challenges.

Pfizer expects to produce 120 million courses of Paxlovid in 2022. The company already has deals to sell its pills to a number of wealthy countries and said it is in discussions with dozens of governments around the world about additional supply deals. It has also agreed to allow other manufacturers to inexpensively make and sell the pills to poorer countries.

The European Medicines Agency last week recommended Paxlovid to treat adults with COVID who are at risk of severe disease, paving the way for European nations to begin using it soon.

Pfizer’s treatment is meant to be taken as 30 pills over five days. Patients take three pills at a time: two of Pfizer’s pills and one of a low-dose HIV drug known as ritonavir, which helps Pfizer’s drug remain active in the body longer.

The FDA said Paxlovid should not be taken with certain medications, including a commonly used statin, because ritonavir can interfere with them, potentially causing serious side effects. With certain drugs, health care providers may need to recommend that patients stop taking their usual medication for a few days or adjust its dosage.