Omicron ‘is going to find you,’ Fauci says in warning to the unvaccinated

Fauci went one step further in predicting that omicron, which is even faster-spreading than the delta variant that sent infections spiking earlier in the year, "is going to find" those who are unvaccinated.

While the country grapples with the latest coronavirus explosion due to the fast-spreading omicron variant, Anthony Fauci on Tuesday reassured those Americans who are vaccinated and boosted that they would have considerable protection from serious illness. But the nation’s top infectious-disease expert joined other public health officials nationwide in reiterating to the millions who remain unvaccinated that they are “very vulnerable” to infection from the country’s new dominant variant.

"That's why I worry about the people who refuse to get vaccinated. When you're dealing with any SARS-CoV-2 or covid-19 virus, it's a problem," he said to MSNBC's Alicia Menendez. "When you're dealing with one that spreads so rapidly and you are unvaccinated, the virus is going to find you."

His comments come as many Americans are flooding pharmacies and test centers for shots and at-home test kits ahead of the Christmas holiday. Similar warnings have been issued by President Biden and health experts in states such as Alabama and Arizona who fear what the latest surge in cases could mean for the unvaccinated.

"If you are not vaccinated, you are out of luck," Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told AL.com.

Biden insisted Tuesday that the United States would not lock down or close schools, and he announced plans to distribute a half-billion free at-home tests. But he also told unvaccinated Americans that they have a "patriotic duty" to get vaccinated.

"You have an obligation to yourselves, to your family and frankly, I know I'll get criticized for this, to your country," he said in the White House State Dining Room. "Get vaccinated now. It's free, it's convenient. I promise you, it saves lives."

Although early reports suggest that many people infected by omicron experience only mild symptoms - and that those who are boosted appear to be protected against severe illness - the White House is bracing for a new surge of hospital patients in the coming weeks. That surge is likely to be driven by unvaccinated Americans, as well as those with limited immune protection.

More than 189,000 new covid infections were reported Tuesday in the United States, bringing the country's seven-day average to 155,467, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. The country's cases have increased by about 27 percent in the last seven days; states such as New York, Illinois and Ohio are reporting the most new daily infections.

While more than 69,000 people are currently hospitalized, the rate of hospitalizations remains about the same compared to last week, data showed as of early Wednesday. Deaths, however, are increasing, as about 1,330 people are now dying each day of the virus. In Texas, Harris County Public Health reported this week that an unvaccinated Houston-area man in his 50s may be the first U.S. fatality publicly attributed to omicron.

Sixty-two percent of the country is fully vaccinated. Twenty-seven states have a vaccination rate that trails the national figure. Less than a third of the fully vaccinated population has received an additional vaccine dose.



