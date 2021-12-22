‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

Documentaries about Julia Child, “Black Woodstock,” the pandemic, and The Velvet Underground, and acclaimed international films like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Iran’s “A Hero,” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World” just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday and Wednesday unveiled its shortlists for several categories, including documentary feature, international feature, original song, original score, visual effects, and makeup and hairstyling. Nominations for all categories for the 94th Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.

Members of the documentary branch of the academy culled from 138 eligible films to pick 15 shortlist selections, including two pandemic-themed films (“In the Same Breath,” “The First Wave”), Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” about a near-forgotten 1969 music event, Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s “Julia” and Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground.” Other notable selections are “The Rescue,” about the Thai soccer team and their rescue for a remote cave, “Procession,” “Attica” and “Flee.” “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” also made the cut.