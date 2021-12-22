With many rattled by the latest surge, Fauci takes on a more positive outlook for the future: ‘It’s not going to stay the way it is’

“Whether that’s this coming spring and summer or a year from now, I don’t know. But it’s not going to stay the way it is, for sure,” he said.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said in an interview with The Atlantic that while he believes there will be “persistence of COVID-19,” there is not going to be the “profound impact that it’s currently having right now in our society,” in perpetuity.

As the country braces for the impact of surging coronavirus cases and overwhelmed hospitals heading into year three of the deadly pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci is maintaining his steadfast position that circumstances will improve — and that Americans will not be contending with these conditions forever.

Advertisement

Though he does not think it is possible that the coronavirus will be eradicated “what we can do is reach a level of ‘control’ that we can live with.”

“Where it doesn’t disrupt society, it doesn’t disrupt the economy, and it doesn’t have us always looking over our shoulder wondering whether we’re going to get infected,” Fauci said.

His assurances come at a time when anxieties are high over the highly transmissible Omicron variant. It is now the dominant strain in the United States and is rapidly sweeping the globe, ushering in new restrictions.

With the holiday season in full swing, many Americans are once more rethinking their plans, clearing out shelves in a desperate search for rapid test kits, and lining blocks in an effort to get booster shots.

But, Fauci said, things will get better — it’s just a matter of when.

“I don’t think by any means we are going to be living with the kind of situation we’re in right now, where everyone is walking around testing themselves and worrying about outbreaks when you go to dinner or a movie. I really don’t see that,” Fauci said in the interview. “But it’s not going to stay the way it is, for sure.”

Advertisement

In addition to contemplating what the future may or may not hold, Fauci also covered a number of other topics — including the difficulties associated with getting tested for the virus, the role of the unvaccinated in prolonging the pandemic, the attacks he has fielded from conservative critics.

President Biden on Tuesday announced his latest strategy to combat this phase of the pandemic, which includes sending 500 million rapid tests for free to people’s homes. Some public health experts have been pressing for the tests to become widely available and free for months.

But even in Boston such tests, which typically come in packs of two and often cost anywhere between $14 and $40, are proving difficult to find. Fauci acknowledged in the interview that while testing has improved over the past year, “it still is not at the level that I believe would be optimal.”

“There is a lot of activity to get to what I hope would be the ultimate endpoint that I’ve been talking about for some time — namely, to flood the system with tests so that anybody can get a point-of-care test anytime you want it. Literally,” he said. “We’re not there yet.”

Fauci also shared his plans for the holidays: spending time with family. He said he and his wife, along with their three children, are vaccinated and boosted. In the past few weeks, Fauci has emphasized such social gatherings in the home among the vaccinated should be enjoyed.

Advertisement

“I’m going to have a very relaxed, warm family Christmas celebration the way we used to do, literally every year since they were born,” he said. “We missed one year but we’re back in action.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.