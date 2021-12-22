A gift that touches the heart

With vaccines, our family was able to physically reconnect. But the virus still reigns, with no quick and easy solution in sight. We are back to indoor masks in public places and warnings to stay away from crowds. In the interests of my safety and everyone else’s, I will do what health officials say and show my vaccination card when asked. But I never want to return to driveway visits. I don’t want to go back in time to when I couldn’t chase after this little boy and wipe his face after a joyous encounter with ice cream, or pick up his new baby brother. FaceTime has its moments, but it’s not the same as pushing him in a swing, or catching him at the end of the slide.

A year ago, I was afraid he would never really know or love me. I was just another masked person shivering in his driveway or huddled under a heater on my patio. This December, he’s two years and a few months old, and thankfully, he does know me and even seems to like me. When he pats the floor for me to sit down next to him, my heart pings, although the realist in me knows that when it comes to playmates, he’s an equal opportunity employer.

That craving for human contact makes us human. The fear of losing it again may be the biggest hurdle when it comes to fighting this pandemic. We need people, whatever our political beliefs and whatever phase of life we’re in. We need the friend who comes over for a glass of wine, the daughter who shows up to help with a computer problem, and the grandchildren who jubilantly disturb the empty nest. We even need our office mates, and not just for the energy of their ideas, but for the snippets about their lives outside work that are shared while waiting in the Starbucks line.

The months since March 2020, when “normal” life first shut down, are a blur for me. As part of the privileged class that has been working from home, I spent some of those hours reassessing life choices and thinking about the passage of time. Sometimes when I’m setting up the wooden train tracks, or lining up the truck collection that once again is part of our decor, I wonder: Did I do this with my children? I hope so. Those long-ago years are a different kind of blur. I remember day-care drop-offs and pickups, and anxiety when a fever spiked, because it called for even more intense juggling of work and child care. Weekends were for catching up on all the chores we never got to during the workweek. Of course, we read bedtime stories, played in the sand, and went sledding. But there was always tension between those activities and thinking about the next deadline. A warning to young parents, the cliché is true: It goes by fast, faster than you can ever imagine.

Today, life still moves more slowly for me than it did before the pandemic and touches a smaller circle of people. I know that’s not true for those who must show up to cut hair, serve food, stock shelves, fight fires, teach, and take care of other people’s children. And it’s certainly not true for those who tend to the sick and dying in hospitals pushed to the brink. The line between the working elite and the worker bees grows sharper every day. So, too, does the line between those with patios and heaters and those who are trying to stay warm in a tent on the street.

As this pandemic grinds along, so much divides us and pulls us apart. That’s why every connection is so precious. This Christmas, I am grateful for the gift of a little boy who reaches out to grab my hand and, with his brother, touches my heart.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.