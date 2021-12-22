School nurses have a vital job — dispensing menstrual supplies shouldn’t be part of it

Re “This is what menstrual equity looks like” (Opinion, Dec. 13): Rosalie Washington, a past president of the Philadelphia Public School Nurses Association, always said professional school nurses should not be handing out menstrual pads; it was a task anyone could perform, and no special training was needed. Washington, who died in 2017 at 93, would say, “It’s more important for school nurses to see students when or if they miss their periods!” The possible causes of amenorrhea need to be diagnosed so that it can be properly addressed and school nurses can help with proper follow-up.

As a retired school nurse who worked in the Philadelphia schools, I fully supported Washington. Our job description did not include handing out toilet paper, nor did it include dispensing menstrual supplies. Yet many nurses saw the need and, unable to turn away, purchased supplies with their own money because there was no budget for them.