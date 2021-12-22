BC High rebounds quickly, scores first win over St. John’s Prep in Pete Frates Winter Classic

“I was proud of the guys, proud of how we responded,” said BC High coach John Flaherty, whose team gave up a pair of shorthanded goals in a 2-0 loss to Belmont, then four power play goals in a 6-2 loss to Don Bosco (N.J.).

Having its Catholic Conference opener, and the first game of the 9th Pete Frates Winter Classic, in one neat package seemed to do the trick. BC High overcame a slow start by scoring four consecutive goals Thursday afternoon, then held on for a 5-3 victory over host St. John’s Prep at Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

After a pair of tough losses to start the season, the BC High hockey team was looking for a way to reverse its fortunes and get things back on track.

“We talked about putting that behind us and playing for a tournament win,” Flaherty said. “It was our first Catholic Conference game, too, so let’s knock out the noise from the first two.”

St. John’s Prep grabbed the early lead on a Jimmy Ayers goal, but BC High responded before period’s end on strikes from Aidan McDonnell and James Marshall for a 2-1 lead.

“The bench was positive, they stuck with it,” said Flaherty, noting at one point he told the team to try to get out of the period tied. It was Flaherty’s son, junior captain Mike Flaherty, who countered with, “Let’s win the period.”

Having done that, goals from McDonnell again and Ricky Robinson made it 4-1 before BC High’s special teams woes threatened to derail things again. Pierce Blaeser scored on the back end of a 5-on-3 to get Prep within 4-2 after two, and Tommy Sarni added another in the third before David Williams restored some breathing room. Mike Flaherty finished three assists in the win.

“Even when it was 4-3, the guys stuck with it, stuck with the plan,” said Flaherty, whose team will try to defend its 2019 Frates title in Thursday’s final against Pope Francis.

“It’s a privilege to play in it,” Flaherty said of the tournament. “Every time we go up there, it’s a dogfight.”

Abington 5, Blue Hills 1 — Ryan Tobin scored twice and Spencer Merrick made 21 saves for the Green Wave (2-1) in the nonleague win at Rockland Ice Rink. Sam McDonald and Cullen Crocker also notched their first varsity goals.

Andover 2, Hingham 1 — JJ Quill made 41 saves and Matt Trudell scored both goals as the Golden Warriors (2-2) upended the top-ranked Harbormen at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

Bishop Stang 4, Southeastern/B-P 0 — Justin Gouveia and Jack Jedrey each scored twice for the Spartans (4-0), who got a combined shutout from Brayden Bennett and Matt Dore in the nonleague win at Hetland Arena in New Bedford.

Concord-Carlisle 6, Lowell 3 — Carter O’Brien’s hat trick and assist propelled the Patriots (2-2) to the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 win at the Edge Sports Center in Bedford. Jay Carter added a goal and two assists, and freshman Jason Swaim (15 saves) earned his first varsity win.

Dover-Sherborn/Weston 3, Dedham 2 — Captains Caden Popiel and Connor Burke, and alternate captain Thomas Sacco had the goals for D-S/Weston (1-2) in its Tri-Valley road victory at Flood Rink.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 6, Haverhill 3 — Mikey Desmarais and Colin Underwood had two goals each, and D/T (2-0) erased a 3-0 deficit after the first period for the DCL/MVC 3 road win at Veterans Memorial Rink.

Duxbury 3, Scituate 1 — Aidan Harrington scored twice, and Tyler Walser’s first career goal was the game-winner late in the third period to rally the Green Dragons (2-1-1) in the Patriot League battle at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke.

Lynnfield 5, Winthrop 3 — Chase Carney’s hat trick sparked the Pioneers (4-0) to the nonleague road win at Larsen Rink.

Methuen 1, Cambridge 1 — Danny Field scored the tying goal in the third period for the host Rangers (2-1-1) in the DCL/MVC 3 matchup, after Wiley Welch gave the Falcons (1-2-1) the lead in the first.

Milton 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Captain Ryan Dexter made 29 saves for the shutout, and Owen Radley scored a pair of goals to lift the Wildcats (1-2) to the nonleague victory at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Norwood 4, Ashland 2 — Senior Dan DiBlasi scored his first varsity goal for the Mustangs (5-0) in their Tri-Valley League win at Loring Arena in Framingham. Sophomore Eddie Carrol chipped in with two assists.

Pembroke 6, Plymouth South 2 — Multiple-point nights from Brendan Abban (2 goals, assist), Anthony Birolini and Brandon Perry (goal, 2 assists apiece) sparked the Titans (2-2) in the Patriot League road win at Armstrong Arena.

Plymouth North 4, Whitman-Hanson 3 — Carter Mento’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner for the Eagles (2-2) in the Patriot League game at Armstrong Arena.

Pope Francis 6, Central Catholic 2 — Josh Iby scored twice during a five-goal first period for the Cardinals (2-1), who cruised into Thursday’s title game of the Pete Frates Winter Classic against BC High.

Quincy 4, Brookline 3 — Will Martin scored his second goal of the game with 20 seconds left, and the visiting Presidents (2-1-1) skated away with the nonleague win at Walter Brown Arena.

Reading 3, Melrose 0 — Alec Sullivan posted the shutout for the host Rockets (3-0) in the Middlesex League game at Burbank Ice Arena. James Lawhorne had a goal and assist, and Cam Fahey and Laz Giardina a goal apiece.

Rockland 7, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Senior Jake Higgins set up six goals and scored one of his own for the Bulldogs (2-1), and freshman Ben Romer and junior Logan Murphy each lit the lamp twice in the nonleague win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Saugus 3, Pentucket 1 — Massey Ventre’s two goals were the difference for the Sachems (2-0) in the nonleague game at Malden Valley Forum.

Silver Lake 5, Oliver Ames 0 — Peter Bond made 22 saves for the Lakers (2-1), who got two goals each from Mark Kelleher and Ben Cronin in the nonleague win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Somerville 7, Lynn 1 — Tenzin Gesar and Brendan Jones scored a pair of goals apiece and the host Highlanders won their Greater Boston League season opener at Veterans Memorial Rink.

St. John Paul II 5, Cardinal Spellman 2 — Two goals apiece from freshman Liam Monaghan and eighth-grader Andrew Fox powered the Lions (1-2) past their nonleague foe at Zapustas Rink in Randolph.

Wellesley 6, Needham 0 — Senior Adam Berg scored twice and added two assists, powering the Raiders (2-1) to a Bay State Conference win at Wellesley Sports Center.

Woburn 6, Wakefield 0 — Jeremy Barreto (27 saves) posted his second shutout in as many games, and Connor Welch had 2 goals and an assist for the Tanners (4-0) in the Middlesex League win at O’Brien Arena.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.