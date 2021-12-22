Celtics bring back 2001 first-round pick Joe Johnson on 10-day deal

The Celtics are signing free agent guard Joe Johnson to a 10-day deal, a league source confirmed. Johnson, 40, has not played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season when he played 55 games for the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets averaging 6.8 points and 22 minutes.

The seven-time All-Star was originally drafted by the Celtics out of Arkansas with the 10th pick in 2001, but was dealt to the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline in his rookie year as part of a deal that landed veterans Tony Delk and Rodney Rogers for a Celtics squad that was making a push for the playoffs.