fb-pixel Skip to main content
celtics

Celtics bring back 2001 first-round pick Joe Johnson on 10-day deal

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated December 22, 2021, 38 minutes ago
Joe Johnson guards Reggie Miller during Johnson's rookie year with the Celtics.
Joe Johnson guards Reggie Miller during Johnson's rookie year with the Celtics.Davis, Jim Globe Staff

The Celtics are signing free agent guard Joe Johnson to a 10-day deal, a league source confirmed. Johnson, 40, has not played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season when he played 55 games for the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets averaging 6.8 points and 22 minutes.

The seven-time All-Star was originally drafted by the Celtics out of Arkansas with the 10th pick in 2001, but was dealt to the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline in his rookie year as part of a deal that landed veterans Tony Delk and Rodney Rogers for a Celtics squad that was making a push for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Joe Johnson fights for the ball against the Sonics' Gary Payton during a 2001 game at the Fleet Center.
Joe Johnson fights for the ball against the Sonics' Gary Payton during a 2001 game at the Fleet Center.Globe Staff Photo/Chitose Suzuki

For his career, he averaged 16 points per game, with his most productive seasons coming in his seven years with the Atlanta Hawks, where he averaged 20.9 points from 2005-2012 and was named to six All-Star teams.

In February, he played for Team USA in the AmeriCup qualifiers.

Johnson is expected to play against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video