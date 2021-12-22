Coaches Robert Saleh, Nick Sirianni test positive for COVID-19 as virus continues to wreak havoc in NFL

Browns second-year coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols Wednesday and returned to the team after missing Monday’s home loss to Las Vegas, a 16-14 setback that damaged Cleveland’s playoff hopes. Stefanski also sat out the Browns’ playoff win at Pittsburgh last season after testing positive.

The Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley , who has been among the NFL’s most outspoken critics of vaccinations.

The Browns got their coach back on the sideline. The Jets and Eagles might be without theirs this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Jets’ Robert Saleh and Eagles’ Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning.

For New York, it’s the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton coached practice in Saleh’s absence after finding out about 45 minutes before that the head coach wouldn’t be able to run the session. Saleh, who plans to continue running team meetings virtually, could return as soon as Thursday if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative.

Sirianni also tested positive after feeling symptoms. He’s isolating at a hotel and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Jets have 17 players from the active and practice squad rosters, including injured reserve, on the COVID-19 list.

Bills coach Sean McDermott fully favors vaccinations, but declined to weigh in on Beasley being sidelined for what could be Buffalo’s most crucial game of the year, at New England, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Beasley will not play because he is unvaccinated and will have to miss a minimum 10 days after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

In notes posted on his Instagram account, Beasley said he is experiencing mild symptoms. He then placed the blame on the NFL’s protocols by writing: “Just to be clear, Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are.”

Actually, COVID-19 is preventing him from playing because he tested positive. Under newly adopted rules, vaccinated players can return over a shorter period based on testing results.

On Monday, the first day under the NFL’s revised protocols, 47 players were placed on the COVID-19 list, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Also:

▪ Brandin Cooks, who leads the team with 945 yards receiving, and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn were among three players the Texans placed on the COVID-19 list, bringing their total to 16 players.

▪ Pittsburgh placed linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen and offensive tackle Zach Banner on the COVID-19 list.

Buccaneers sign RB Bell

The Buccaneers have addressed the need for experienced depth at running back by signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.

Bell, released this season after appearing in five games with the Ravens, joined the Bucs as the reigning Super Bowl champions continue to deal with mounting injuries that have depleted a strong group of playmakers assembled around Tom Brady.

Starter Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during last Sunday’s 9-0 loss to the Saints, creating an opportunity for fourth-year pro Ronald Jones to move back into a role he lost to Fournette late last season.

The Bucs also lost receiver Chris Godwin to a season-ending knee injury and top receiver Mike Evans injured a hamstring against the Saints, too.

Newton to start for Panthers

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Buccaneers and have a “major role” in the game, while Sam Darnold also is set to get playing time at quarterback.

Darnold was 4-5 as the team’s starter before being sidelined with a shoulder injury and placed on injured reserve Nov. 12.

The Panthers (5-9) signed Newton to replace him, unsure at that point if Darnold would be able to return this season.

The Panthers have lost their past four games with Newton as their starting quarterback, and the 2015 league MVP has lost his past 12 starts overall for Carolina going back to 2018. Newton’s most recent win as a starter for Carolina came Nov. 4, 2018, against the Buccaneers.

Rhule would not divulge how much he expects Darnold to play.

Heinicke or Allen back for Washington?

Ron Rivera said a quarterback is among the Washington players trending toward being cleared from COVID-19 protocol in time to play this weekend at Dallas.

That means the team could have Taylor Heinicke or Kyle Allen available for what’s essentially a must-win game Sunday on a short week. Washington fell to 6-8 with a 27-17 loss Tuesday night at Philadelphia in a game pushed back 54 hours because of its coronavirus outbreak.



