EMass girls’ basketball: Norwell’s Grace Oliver headlines Players of the Week

Ellery Campbell, South Shore Voc-Tech — The senior forward dropped a career-high 31 points in Friday’s 51-43 win over Blue Hills, and followed with 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 67-36 win against Southeastern on Monday.
Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — The sophomore guard used a 28-point outing to carry the Raiders in a 61-50 win over Scituate and scored 22 points in a 46-30 win over Brockton.
Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — A sophomore transfer from Arlington Catholic, Kay averaged 20.0 points and 12.7 rebounds in a three-game stretch to carry the Crusaders to a 3-1 start.
Grace Oliver, Norwell — With 32-point and 31-point showcases, the junior forward led the Clippers to a pair of wins in what has been a 4-0 start to the season.
Katie Peterson, Franklin — The junior put up 16 points and hit two clutch overtime free throws to lift the top-ranked Panthers over Oliver Ames, 51-48, on Monday. She also scored 27 points in Friday’s 59-32 Hockomock win against Attleboro.