Evaluating the state of Boston’s teams in 2021

So, welcome to my annual look at the State of the Teams. I’m sure no one wants yet another lecture about how lucky the sports fans of New England have been in this millennium, but what’s true is true. No other area has been as blessed as ours, with 12 major professional sports championships. Please, please, please do not take this circumstance for granted.

And then the Revolution fell short after giving their fans a record-breaking regular season. How dare they!

Man, I thought we had another one. I thought the agonizing wait for another local professional men’s sports championship was over. I mean, it will be three whole years this coming February since we had need to haul out the duck boats. Around here, that’s a 21st century eternity.

As always, I look at the teams in alphabetical order.

1. Bruins

Fuzzy. The picture is fuzzy. I’m not really sure what to make of them.

The Bruins are not a serious Stanley Cup contender, but they’re not horrible, either. They’ve got that wonderful first line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak, and that’s enough most nights to make them watchable. But they have struggled to score when that first line is not on the ice. Pure and simple, the Bruins just don’t score enough goals. Given that Bergeron is 36 and Marchand is 33, a fair question to ask is where will the offense come from next year?

Taylor Hall was supposed to be a valuable addition, but he must be considered a disappointment, perhaps not as big a bust here as David Backes, but his impact has been minimal. That leads us to L’Affaire DeBrusk. Jake DeBrusk was good for 27 goals at age 22 and was projected as a certified keeper. But he has soured on the Bruins, and one can only hope that when he finally departs he doesn’t turn out to be another Phil Kessel or Tyler Seguin. OK, those deals were back in the Peter Chiarelli era, but Bruins fans have long memories.

Goaltending is another confusing area. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have had remarkably even totals in terms of wins and save percentage, but we still don’t know if they are merely keeping a metaphorical seat warm for Tuukka Rask, who is lurking in the background. Fuzzy, you know?

Time races past us, and it will be 11 years next June since the last Stanley Cup title, and the bitter memory of that colossal no-show in Game 7 against the Blues in 2019 sticks in the mind of every Bruins fan. That surely was One That Got Away.

So, who are these guys, anyway? Should they be better, or are they simply who they are? It’s an awfully fuzzy picture.

2. Celtics

After watching this bunch play a few games, I had a one-word description of them, too. I said, and I quote, “This team is going to be annoying.” And indeed, they are.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart are in their fifth season together. Smart was the sixth pick of the first round in 2014. Brown and Tatum were back-to-back No. 3 picks in 2016 and ‘17. Each man has justified his lofty draft stature, with Smart (age 27) having been an All-Defensive first-teamer, with Tatum (age 23) a 2020 and ‘21 All-Star and a 2020 All-NBA third-team selection and with Brown (age 25) a 2021 All-Star. Smart and Brown are terrific defensive players and Tatum could become one. On paper, it’s an enviable core group. So, why have the Celtics been a .500 team for more than a year now?

I don’t know. You tell me.

Yes, they could use a high-level true point guard, because, whatever his value on offense, Smart is definitely not a point guard. Dennis Schröder has given the Celtics decent service, but he’s best suited to be a hybrid sixth or seventh man. Tatum can help alleviate that deficiency. He has a great range of skill, which includes passing.

The big X-factor entering the season was the coach. I try to be judicious with the use of the words “always” and “never,” but I am here to say that in more than 50 years of covering the NBA I have never seen a rookie coach enter a job showered with so much praise from the outside world. But whatever Ime Udoka is preaching isn’t being absorbed by the players, at least not often enough. This team is the master of the blown lead and has been mystifyingly lackadaisical on the court on far too many occasions.

There is a growing sentiment on the outside that Brad Stevens needs to go bold and move someone. I resisted this idea for the longest time. No longer. “Annoying” is not acceptable.

3. Patriots

In Bill we should have trusted. Hey, maybe you did.

What I do know is that the whole Bill vs. Tom business was ridiculous. It just doesn’t work that way. Messrs. Belichick and Brady were a great team, arguably the best coach-quarterback tandem in NFL history. Their relationship was mutually beneficial, and it just so happened that Tom walked into a better personnel situation for him than the one he would have dealt with in New England last year. Hence, ring No. 7.

Backed by Bob Kraft’s wallet, Bill put on his GM hat, producing one of the most bountiful drafts in team history, led by a quarterback we can all see is capable of playing in a future Super Bowl. He rectified a sad tight end situation with Hunter Henry, although we are all waiting for Jonnu Smith to get with the program. As for Matthew Judon … wow!

Meanwhile, the man can coach. Never forget that.

The team is human. The Colts game is proof of that. But the Patriots are going to the playoffs, and no one will clap and say, “Goody, we’re playing the Patriots.”

All those haters were rejoicing last year, thinking they were rid of the Patriots, once and for all. America’s least-favorite team isn’t going anywhere.

4. Red Sox

I’ll get it over with quickly. John Henry, who owns the Boston Red Sox, also owns the Boston Globe.

Henry also owns a few other things, thanks to the Fenway Sports Group, included among them are the Liverpool Football Club, the Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing, and a large share of NESN. All this has many people worried that he is too distracted to pay sufficient attention to their beloved baseball team. What I can say on this score is that he delegates well, and the task of putting a decent team on the field belongs to Chaim Bloom.

Of course, this also has people concerned because Bloom is renowned for shopping at the baseball version of a discount store. We can surmise that his mandate is to remain under the luxury tax. He is the anti-Dave Dombrowski, in other words.

So, where are the Red Sox? No. 1, they have a great manager in Alex Cora. No. 2, they have an offensively potent left side of the infield in Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. No. 3, they still have a professional DH in J.D. Martinez.

After that? Mr. Bloom needs to construct a starting rotation. With Eduardo Rodriguez gone, the big returning winner is Nate Eovaldi at 11-9, 3.75. The ace is supposed to be Chris Sale, but who knows how healthy he’ll ever be? The great wish is that both Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock will develop into starters. Yes, that would be nice.

In case you haven’t heard, Jackie Bradley, Jr. is back and he is coming off a career-low .163 average with a .497 OPS. Full disclosure: I have always been a JBJ booster and I assure you the pitchers are thrilled to see him return.

They somehow won 92 last year. I don’t know about you, but I’d take it again.

5. Revolution

After sitting idle for an incomprehensible 23 days, they lost to the New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That’s undeniably true.

However …

The Revolution won their first Supporters’ Shield with a record-breaking 73 points.

Bruce Arena was the Coach of the Year

Carlos Gil was the MVP and also named Mr. Comeback.

Matt Turner was the Goalkeeper of the Year.

Gil, Turner, Gustavo Bou, and Tajon Buchanan were named to the MLS Best XI team.

It was a hell of a year.

There should be more good times coming, assuming, of course, that Arena returns, as he has indicated. May I suggest to Governor Baker that he post guards at every airport, train station, and state border crossing to prevent the greatest American soccer coach ever from skipping town?

