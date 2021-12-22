Four years later, it’s another four-goal win for Duxbury girls’ hockey against Falmouth

Though Duxbury came away with a convincing win, it was not without a strong countereffort from Falmouth. The Clippers opened up the scoring after a seeing-eye point shot from Chloe Champani found the back of Anna McGinty’s net. Falmouth continued to apply offensive pressure, but Duxbury defenders Lily McGoldrick and McKenna Colella stood tall in front of McGinty.

In the first game between these two perennially strong programs since February 2018, history repeated itself Wednesday evening. Duxbury skated away with a 5-1 victory over the host Clippers, the same score — and the same venue — as the last matchup four years ago.

In the days of the Southeastern Mass. Girls’ Hockey League, clashes between Duxbury and Falmouth girls’ hockey were commonplace. However, the two squads have since been realigned into the Patriot and Cape & Islands leagues, respectively, and their meetings have become few and far between.

Despite a number of quality chances, Duxbury couldn’t solve Falmouth’s Lucy Armour in the first 15 minutes, and the Dragons left the first period sporting their first deficit of the season.

“We kind of had a rough start, but once we go into the locker room, we just try to focus on what we could improve on,” junior Martine van Aarem said.

Added Duxbury coach Dan Najarian: “I have a lot of veteran players that have been in that type of situation. My message in the second period was just to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Duxbury’s persistence paid off, and the Dragons capitalized on their first power play of the game. Junior captain and offensive powerhouse Ayla Abban netted the equalizer off a rebound, with linemate Lily Sparrow earning the assist. After Abban’s goal, the Dragons never looked back. They controlled play through the end of the second, but a strong performance by Armour left the two squads knotted at 1 apiece heading into the third period.

Special teams continued to play a vital role in the Dragons’ eventual victory. Abban capitalized on not one, but two more power-play opportunities in the third period, exemplifying Duxbury’s strength in man-up situations.

“I think what we do with the power play during practice and how the coaches have us set up is translating very well to games, and it obviously worked out today,” Abban said.

Sparrow added a goal, and freshman Zoey Madigan netted one late in the game as the Dragons cruised to a four-goal third period.

“It’s just a message of staying the course,” Najarian said. “We scored one in the second to tie it up and then you just sort of saw our depth take over in the third period.”

Austin Prep 5, Matignon 0 — Maeve Carey started the scoring with a first-period blast, and Isabel Hulse, Kathryn Karo, Gianna DeFilippo, and Maddie Vittands followed with tallies in the Catholic Central League win at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury for the top-ranked Cougars (4-0). Junior Gianna McCusker made 45 saves for the Warriors (0-2-1).

Bishop Stang 6, St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Isabella Batista had two goals and an assist, and Mikayla Brightman added a pair of goals for the Spartans (2-2) in the Catholic Central League game at Warrior Ice Arena.

Central Catholic 5, Waltham 2 — Two first-period goals from senior Madison Terry led the way for a DCL/MVC Small road victory at Veterans’ Memorial Rink for the Raiders (5-0). Senior Megan Malolepszy and freshman Maddison Del Vecchio (first career) each contributed a goal and an assist in the win. Freshman Cara Kuczek earned the win in goal.

Hingham 4, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 1 — Eighth-grader Alexa Harris scored twice and freshman Caroline Doherty added a goal and two assists, helping the Harborwomen (1-1) earn a Patriot League victory at Pilgrim Arena. Harris, a JV call up, stepped up with seven Harborwomen players out of the lineup.

“The one thing about Alexa is that she’s so coachable,” longtime Hingham coach Tim Findley said. “She showed us that she worked hard in the JV practices and games. She never gets herself out of position and she was doing that tonight and she put a couple in the net. She’s very instinctive to the puck, which is such a great quality to have.”

Senior forward Lilly Thrune, who played alongside Harris and Doherty, added an empty net goal. Eighth-grader Izzy McGarr made 19 saves to earn her first career win.

“She played great,” Findley said. “She made the stops that she’s supposed to, tied up the puck well, good angles, didn’t get caught deep in the crease. To make those type of saves for us, it’s huge.”

The defensive corps, led by junior Erin Packard, freshman Cassie McCabe, and eighth grader CC Flynn played well, anchoring the backline and limiting chances.

Nantucket 5, East/West Bridgewater 4 — Bailey Lower scored four times, lifting the Whalers (1-1) to a nonleague win at Nantucket Ice Community Rink, the first home win in Whalers program history. Evelyn Fey dished out three assists and Claire Misurelli added a goal.

Needham 4, Wellesley 2 — Jill Peabody, Maddie Ledbury, Annie McDonnell and Lily Schmalz scored for the Rockets (2-1-1) in a Bay State Conference win at Wellesley Sports Center.

Newburyport 4, Shawsheen/Bedford 2 — In a Northeast Hockey League contest at Henry Graf Skating Rink, eighth-grader Olivia Wilson scored twice to lift the Clippers (3-1-1) to victory. Sophomore Abby Strauss and eighth-grader Holly Sullivan also found the back of the net for the Clippers.

Quincy/North Quincy 4, Hanover 3 — Maggie Lynch and Maddie Bailey each scored twice for Quincy/North Quincy (2-2) in a Patriot League win at Quincy Youth Arena.

Plymouth 1, Pembroke 0 — Emy Spinale’s goal, assisted by assisted by Maeve Campbell and Jen Diercks, lifted Plymouth (1-2) to a Patriot League win over the No. 11 Titans (1-2) at Bridgewater Ice Arena. Maggie Sidman made 48 saves in her first career start to earn the win.

Sandwich 6, Scituate 0 — A three-goal performance from Darby Rounsville and tallies from Carolyn Barrett, Sydney Sawyer, and Marley Dwyer lifted the No. 13 Knights (2-0) at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Shrewsbury 1, HPNA 0 — Sophomore Risa Montoya stopped all 36 shots she faced, backstopping the Colonials (1-2) to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Large win at Veterans Memorial Rink. Freshman Kate Louder scored the game’s only goal.

St. Mary’s 4, Arlington Catholic 1 — Eighth-grader Abbie Poole kicked off the scoring in the second period and goals from sophomore Gabbi Oakes, junior Amanda Forziati, and eighth-grader Gianna Young made the difference in a Catholic Central League victory for the fifth-ranked Spartans (3-1) at Connery Rink in Lynn.

Winthrop 2, Marblehead 1 — Junior Emma Holmes scored and added an assist, junior Julia Holmes picked up two assists, and freshman Talia Martucci contributed a goal as the top line got it done for the No. 10 Vikings (3-0) in a Northeast Hockey League win at O’Keefe Athletic Center in Salem. Senior Summer Tallent made 11 saves to record her 45th career win.

Woburn 4, Wakefield 1 — Behind a hat trick from freshman Madi Soderquist, the eighth-ranked Tanners (3-1) earned a Middlesex League win at O’Brien Arena. Sophomore defenseman Taylor Buckley added a goal and an assist and junior defenseman Meaghan Keough contributed two assists.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.