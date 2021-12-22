Jaylen Brown helps shorthanded Celtics overpower the Cavaliers

But that didn’t stop the fans at TD Garden from finding a new object of their affection. With just two minutes left and Boston in control, the fans burst into a chant of ‘We want Joe,’ a reference to the 40-year old veteran Joe Johnson, who was signed earlier in the day to provide reinforcements for a roster that has been decimated by COVID-19 protocols.

Over the previous two years, the Celtics’ lopsided wins were often filled with pleas for the 7-foot-5 center, Tacko Fall. That was not possible on Wednesday, because Fall was the starting center for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka obliged by sending Johnson into the game, and then Johnson delighted the crowd by hitting an elbow jumper on Boston’s final shot of the game, putting a cap on a rare low-stress and feel-good 111-101 win for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown had 34 points to lead the Celtics and Robert Williams added 21 points and 11 rebounds. Both teams were missing seven players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Celtics’ key absences included Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Grant Williams while the Cavaliers were without their entire starting frontcourt of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Isaac Okoro.

The Celtics were mostly in control for the entire night and led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter. The Cavaliers consistently clawed back, but never to the point where it became a significant cause for concern.

The Cavaliers pulled within 100-88 on a Cedi Osman layup with 4:50 left. But after Ricky Rubio missed a 3-pointer that could have made it a single-digit game, Brown calmly drilled one at the other end to create some breathing room.

Observations from the game:

▪ Robert Williams played a complete game. The lobs are nice, but they’re normal now. His most impressive play came in the fourth quarter, after the Cavaliers had sliced a 23-point deficit to just 12. Williams stepped into the passing lane and picked off Kevin Love’s crosscourt offering, then he took several dribbles, eluded a defender, and threw down a dunk after a slight Euro-step. He added a pretty assist on a Brown backdoor cut in the fourth quarter, too.

▪ Brown was really going at his own pace in the first quarter. He started by hitting a pair of 3-pointers and a tough step-back, and after establishing that perimeter threat he became comfortable putting pressure on Cleveland’s defense closer to the rim. He added a tough, driving layup and a tear-drop shot in the lane and finished the opening quarter with 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting. It was an important boost considering Tatum was held scoreless, and Brown mostly remained in control for the rest of the night.

▪ With the entire Cleveland frontcourt sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, former Celtics two-way contract player Tacko Fall received his first career start. In the first half he converted a putback and an alley-oop and pulled down three offensive rebounds, and was a strong deterrent on defense, swatting one Dennis Schröder layup attempt into the front row before rejecting Tatum’s short jumper, too. He’s still not a finished product, but he has really come a long way since his rookie year with the Celtics two seasons ago.

▪ In the second quarter the Celtics did a better job of finding their spots against Fall, however. He simply does not have the speed or agility to close out on shooters. And if he tried, Boston could blow past him. So the Celtics probed and pulled up for three wide open mid-range jumpers as Fall sagged back the lane.

▪ Second-year players Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard further distanced themselves from their early-season slumps. Nesmith started the game with a 3-pointer and a long jumper, and in the second quarter Pritchard drilled a corner 3-pointer before grabbing a rebound and going coast-to-coast for a layup, making the duo a combined 4 for 4 to start the game. Nesmith still plays a bit out of control sometimes, but the confidence boosts these two have received from these added opportunities are certainly a silver lining while this team is undermanned.

▪ Tatum was scuffling through a 1 for 7 start before he swished a free throw on a Cavaliers defensive 3-second technical foul. Sometimes, that’s all a good shooter needs. Tatum promptly drilled a pair of deep 3-pointers.

▪ The Celtics held a commanding 84-61 lead with less than three minutes left in the third quarter before their intensity level dipped and the Cavaliers took advantage and closed the quarter with a 12-1 burst.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.