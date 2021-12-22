Matthew Judon has starred for the Patriots this season, and has had fun doing it.

Judon’s impact on the Patriots’ defense is obvious to even a casual observer — 54 tackles and team highs in sacks (12.5) and quarterback hits (25). His impact on his teammates is evident, too, as most shake their head and smile whenever they’re asked about him.

New England’s bubbly linebacker approaches every task — setting the edge, shedding blockers, rushing the quarterback, even speaking with reporters — with unabashed enthusiasm and energy.

The sixth-year veteran, who signed a four-year, $54.5 million contract in the spring after a successful run in Baltimore, has been honest and hilarious since his arrival, and on Wednesday he was presented with the Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award. The honor is bestowed on the Patriots player who is most helpful and accommodating to the media.

Judon often bounces to the podium to greet reporters weekly, and his message has been consistent all season, that he’s going to be himself regardless of what the results have been on the field.

“I can only be me, everybody else in the world is taken up. I come in here and somedays it’s better than others, especially after a win it’s easier to talk to you guys,” said Judon. “But I appreciate you guys.”

The 6-foot-3-inch, 261-pounder has helped transform a New England front seven that in 2020 struggled to consistently generate a pass rush and stop the run.

The Patriots had just 24 sacks last season, but thanks in large part to Judon, the franchise’s best pass rusher since the Chandler Jones days, they already have 33 sacks through 14 games this season.

Judon possesses an enviable combination of size, speed, strength, and relentlessness that make him a difficult matchup and has thrust him into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

“I think whenever you speak about Judon it’s easy to go off and talk about sacks and stuff, but I just really think that his overall work ethic, that just encompasses the whole like what he is and what type of player he is,” said fellow linebacker Dont’a Hightower. “He works hard every day and he definitely kind of pushes and brings people with him. I think his overall mentality and attitude — it’s hard to argue with how hard he competes and how hard he works.”

Judon certainly has left an impression on Bill Belichick.

“Matt’s a good player. He does a lot of things well. He’s added a lot to our team and our defense,” the coach said Wednesday. “I think he’s shown a good ability to play the run, hold up on the line of scrimmage, rush the passer, pursue, effort, does a good job for us on punt return [coverage]. All the situations he’s on the field for, it’s good to have him out there. He’s a good player.”

In a short time, Judon has been able to help create a bridge between the new guys on this year’s club and the players that have been in the fold for a while.

“I couldn’t name one guy off the top of my head that you could compare him to,” said Hightower. “Again, though, whenever you bring in a guy in free agency and give him money, you never really know how it will really react in the locker room or whatever. But Judy, it’s kind of been like he’s been here this whole time. He has great vibes about him, works hard, and guys gravitate toward him.”

There was a mixed bag of news from the team’s first practice of the week.

The good news was that running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and receiver N’Keal Harry (hip) looked fresh and lively as they come back with recent injuries. In addition, running back J.J. Taylor was back after a lengthy stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Harris took a handoff during early drills and burst through the line before letting out a holler that let everyone within earshot (in this case everyone from Norwood to Wrentham) know he was feeling pretty good.

Though some outlets erroneously reported that Harry suffered a concussion in Saturday night’s loss to the Colts, it was actually the hip injury that prevented him from returning to that game. That Harry was able to speed through his individual drills was a welcome sight for a club that is without Nelson Agholor (concussion) and Kendrick Bourne (reserve/COVID-19 list).

In addition to Agholor and Bourne, the other bit of bad news was that running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed the full-pads session because of an illness.

In addition to Harris and Harry, the Patriots had seven other players listed as limited: running back Brandon Bolden (knee); center David Andrews (shoulder); defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee); linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle); safety Adrian Phillips (knee); coverage specialist Matthew Slater (illness); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

One other notable nugget: Right tackle Trent Brown (calf/wrist) is off the injury report for the first time since Week 2.

The Patriots had no new additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Belichick said Bourne has a chance to play on Sunday against the Bills “if he meets the criteria that the league set up.” … Mac Jones, who wore a glove on his left hand for the first time this season against the Colts, indicated he will continue to do so. “I tried it and I liked it,” he said … Jones also said he was happy to see former practice squad teammate Garrett Gilbert get a chance to “spin it” as the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback Tuesday night. Jones said Gilbert was a big help to him during his three months in New England.

