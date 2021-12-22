Orlagh Gormley’s 48-point triple-double leads unbeaten North Quincy girls’ basketball past Marshfield

“The will that she has — it makes a coach speechless,” interim coach Matt Ramponi said.

On Wednesday night, the 5-foot-6-inch whiz took her game to another level, the catalyst and orchestrator for an explosive performance for the unbeaten Raiders. Gormley scored a career-high 48 points, handed out 10 assists, and collected 10 rebounds as North Quincy cruised to an 89-70 Patriot League win over visiting Marshfield.

Orlagh Gormley is off to a sensational start in her sophomore season for North Quincy girls’ basketball.

A do-it-all point guard, Gormley attacked the basket relentlessly to get her buckets. Ramponi, the team and the fans were in awe as she knifed her way through the opposition, using high ball screens to get downhill. Marshfield even tried to guard Gormley full-court, to no avail.

“She was applying pressure all night. That’s what she does. She applies all the pressure; there’s no letting up in her,” Ramponi said.

Sophomore center Autumn O’Campus contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds for NQ (5-0), sophomore captain Ava Bryan had 14 points, and classmate Molly Holland added 10. Ramponi also saluted the defensive effort of junior captain Bridget Capone.

“Even though [Marshfield had] 70 points, you’ve got to watch that game, you’ll see that our defense was phenomenal,” Ramponi said.

Gormley is averaging 29.8 points through the first five games. On nights such as Wednesday, Ramponi said he still looked to rest the young star when possible; Gormley played approximately 30 minutes. But her leadership is just as essential to the Raiders as her scoring prowess.

“When one of her teammates makes something, she just loves it,” Ramponi said. “I can’t commend her enough.”

Amesbury 59, Georgetown 39 — Senior Avery Hallinan dropped 32 points in the Cape Ann League win for Amesbury (3-0), and Liz DeLong contributed 11 points.

Fairhaven 39, Westport 38 — Tenley Dakin led the Blue Devils (1-2) with 14 points, but it was her 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining that proved the difference in the home nonleague victory.

Framingham 37, Natick 33 — Selina Monestine tossed in a game-high 17 points and Caroline Galvani had 12 for the host Flyers in the Bay State Conference win.

Holbrook 58, Bristol-Plymouth 31 — Alyssa Slamin racked up 33 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-2) to victory at home.

Lexington 55, Reading 47 — Catherine Aggouras scored a team-high 11 points to lead the Minutemen (2-1) to the Middlesex League win.

Malden Catholic 78, Medford 30 — Mia Mitchell (13 points) was the leading scorer for the Lancers, who improved to 4-0 with the nonleague road win.

Masconomet 54, Beverly 22 — Junior Taylor Bovardi posted 12 points and 4 assists as Masconomet (2-1) stormed to a Northeastern Conference road win.

Mt. Alvernia 50, Boston United 44 — Junior Emily Shea scored 15 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, leading the Mustangs (1-3) to a nonleague win.

Pentucket 56, Lynnfield 35 — Abby Dube led visiting Pentucket (3-2) with 20 points in a Cape Ann League win.

Salem Academy 54, Community Charter 2 — Cindy Shehu led Salem Charter (3-2) with a game-high 20 points and 11 boards in its commanding MCSAO League win. Cristal Pujols and Kianny Mirabal-Nunez each had 11.

Swampscott 22, Marblehead 17 — Senior Maddie Hudson (11 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals) scored half her team’s points in the Northeastern Conference win for the Big Blue (4-0).

Wakefield 51, Stoneham 31 — Senior Ashlee Purcell tallied 15 points as the Warriors moved to 4-0 with a Middlesex League home victory.

Woburn 64, Winchester 47 — Jenna Taylor scored 13 points and Shannon McCarthy added 11 off the bench as the No. 15 Tanners (4-0) stayed perfect in Middlesex League play.

Boys’ basketball

Amesbury 60, Georgetown 53 — Cam Keliher recorded the final nine points of the Cape Ann League game to lead Amesbury (2-1) past previously unbeaten Georgetown (4-1).

Beverly 67, Masconomet 37 — Ryder Frost scored 22 points to lead the visiting Panthers (4-0) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 63, Westwood 53 — Windston Legentus (11 points) and Timmy Bollin (10 points) sparked the offense for the Trojans (2-1) in their nonleague win.

Burlington 59, Melrose 49 — Eric Sekyaya scored a career-high 21 points, including a 14-point fourth quarter, to propel the Red Devils (3-1) to the Middlesex League win. Shane Mahoney tallied 16 points, and Logan Ciulla registered 11.

Hamilton-Wenham 60, Ipswich 56 — Senior Markus Nordin amassed 32 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in the Cape Ann League overtime win for the host Generals (3-1).

Manchester Essex 62, Rockport 36 — Patrick Cronin led all players with 16 points in the Cape Ann League win for the undefeated Hornets (4-0).

Saint Joseph Prep 80, Cardinal Spellman 64 — Darius Peterson fired in 24 points for the Phoenix (4-0) in their Catholic Central League win. Kendric Diaz recorded 8 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, and Jake Witalisz scored 8 points off the bench.

Salem Academy 77, Community Charter 14 — Dexter Brown scored a program-record 32 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for Salem Academy (4-1) in its MCSAO League win. Jobert Peralta fired home 22 points, and Joel Francisco added 9.

Winchester 46, Woburn 35 — Senior Quinten Pienaar scored a team-high 15 points to propel Winchester (3-1) to the Middlesex League win. Senior Philip Sughrue and junior Matthew Hu tallied 11 points apiece.

Boys’ indoor track

Burlington 88, Stoneham 8 — Elijah Wolinski took first place in the 55-meter hurdles and high jump to help propel the Red Devils (2-0) to a Middlesex League win.

Wrestling

Danvers 54, Marblehead/Swampscott 30 — Logan Jacques (113 pounds), Cale Walis (126), Connor McCarthy (138), Seth Fagone (145), Joe Baker (170), Zack Zolads (182), Brandan Whalen (195), Dom Paez (220), and Joey Parisi (285) recorded pins for the Falcons (1-0) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Westford 57, Northeast/Bishop Fenwick 24 — Dan Hickey (120 pounds), Tony Khvesiuk (138), Jack Gould (145), Drew Wilson (160), Shane Clark (170), Joey Bella (182), Mike McDonald (195), Henry Babineau (220), and Cole Stickel (heavyweight) each picked up nonleague wins for the Grey Ghosts (3-2-1).