In Patriots-Bills rematch, you can throw previous game’s plans out the window

“That game was so bizarre because of the weather,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “It was just a different type of game in a lot of ways. The weather really dictated how that game went. This game will be far different.

So, given the circumstances, how valuable is the game film for Sunday’s rematch?

The Patriots threw the ball just three times against the Bills in Week 13, thanks to the blustery, wintry conditions that Monday night in Buffalo.

“From my understanding, the conditions will be a lot better — not nearly as severe as that Monday night game. That’ll change the strategy on both sides.”

Advertisement

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Foxborough calls for mostly sunny skies with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. There could be sprinkles and flurries before 11 a.m., with sprinkles continuing until 3 p.m. The wind is expected to be no more than 22 miles per hour.

Under these conditions, the Bills are anticipating New England’s offensive game plan will feature quite a bit more passing.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed two passes for just 19 yards in the previous matchup — the only game in which he’s logged fewer than 100 passing yards this season. Excluding New England’s Week 13 win over Buffalo, Jones is averaging 30.4 attempts and 224.9 passing yards per game this season.

“They’re capable of passing the football,” Frazier said. “They’ve got good receivers. They’ve got a good young quarterback. Their backs catch the ball out of the backfield. We’re going to have to be able to do both. We’re going to have to be able to defend the run as well as defend the pass.”

Ahead of last Saturday’s game in Indianapolis, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said the defense planned to make Jones “one-dimensional” by taking away the running game and forcing the Patriots to turn to their passing attack more often.

Advertisement

Frazier expressed a similar sentiment.

“There’s tremendous value in being able to minimize the run game so that the quarterback can’t lean on it,” he said. “Most offenses want to be two-dimensional. They want to be balanced and be able to run the ball, play-action pass, and take shots down the field, so when you take that run game away and make them a one-dimensional offense, it’s just so much easier for us to defend that style of offense versus one that’s balanced.”

Buffalo’s defense is definitely capable of making things difficult in the air.

The unit has allowed the fewest number of passing touchdowns in the league this season (11), and surrendered the fewest number of passing yards (2,458). The Bills’ defense also boasts the lowest net yards per passing attempt (5.1) and fewest first down conversions via pass (119). Opposing quarterbacks are completing just 57.8 percent of their passes against the Bills.

Frazier attributed much of that success to safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

“Our safeties do a terrific job of making things hard on any quarterback, veteran or young quarterback, to determine whether or not we’re playing this coverage or that coverage,” he said.

As for how New England’s offense is approaching the game?

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said the team will refer to their Week 13 game plan and ensure that the team still feels comfortable with the unused passing plays. It’s possible the group will have to make some adjustments, if wide receivers Kendrick Bourne (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Nelson Agholor (concussion) remain sidelined.

Advertisement

“If it’s a really good fit and you feel like it’s good, then you leave it in,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels emphasized the importance of starting fresh, calling Buffalo’s defense “a great challenge.”

“I think the biggest mistake people can make is relaxing and not going through the preparation as if this is the first time we played them,” he said. “I try to get myself into a mind-set of, I don’t care what happened three weeks ago. I’m going back through and studying the players, I’m studying the scheme, I’m studying our game plan, and I’m going to try to make each decision based on what we feel this week, not three or four weeks ago.”

…

The Bills will be without receiver Cole Beasley on Sunday.

Beasley landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive and will be sidelined for at least 10 days because he is unvaccinated.

In a statement shared to Instagram Tuesday evening, Beasley wrote, ”Just to be clear: Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy.”

He added two lines in the caption of the post, “Thank you for those who support. To everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

Advertisement

In addition to Beasley, the Bills also have linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Feliciano, who is vaccinated, said he was in the emergency room and received monoclonal antibodies on Sunday.

“With all the guys we have out on COVID … we want them all back as healthy as possible and as quickly as possible,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.