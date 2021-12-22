Patriots J.C. Jackson, Matthew Judon, and Matthew Slater all land Pro Bowl spots

Slater will be headed to his third straight and 10th career Pro Bowl. The 36-year-old veteran has been on the field for a team-high 80 percent of New England’s special teams snaps this season, playing a crucial role as a gunner.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, and special teams captain Matthew Slater were named to the AFC’s roster for the annual All-Star game. The selections are based on votes from fans, players, and coaches.

The Patriots will have three representatives in this year’s Pro Bowl.

As a result of his selection, Slater will earn a $100,000 contract incentive. He also extends his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.

Judon is off to his third-straight (and third overall) Pro Bowl. He is having a career year with 12.5 sacks and 54 tackles, including 25 quarterback hits. Judon has served as a jolt of energy both on and off the field in his first season with the Patriots.

For Jackson, though, this honor will be his first. Last year, after getting passed over from the Pro Bowl, he brushed off the slight.

“I could be way better than I was this year,” Jackson said at the time. “Trust me. You haven’t seen nothing yet.”

Jackson proved to be prescient. With Stephon Gilmore traded to Carolina, he has stepped up as the New England’s No. 1 cornerback, intercepting seven passes and registering 47 tackles this season.

Earlier this month, Jackson said being named to the Pro Bowl would “mean a lot” to him.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for me,” he said. “I’ve never been in the Pro Bowl, so just making that, getting that acknowledgement, it’d mean a lot. It means I’m doing something good.”

Jackson, who is on a contract year and set to hit free agency this offseason, was also the top vote-getter from fans among all AFC cornerbacks.

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona was the top vote-getter from fans at his position, though he was beat out by Luke Rhodes of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts had the most players on this year’s Pro Bowl roster, with seven.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will kick off at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.