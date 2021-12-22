Revolution acquire free agent Omar Gonzalez, who won three MLS Cup titles with Bruce Arena

Gonzalez, 33, who played the last three years with Toronto FC, was a starting central defender as the Los Angeles Galaxy won the 2011, ‘12, and ‘14 MLS Cups. After Arena took over the United States national team, Gonzalez captured the 2017 Gold Cup, but he surrendered an own goal against Trinidad and Tobago as the US was eliminated from World Cup qualifying.

Omar Gonzalez experienced many of his career highs, as well as lows, under the coaching of Bruce Arena from 2009-17. Now, Gonzalez will be reunited with Arena after being acquired by the Revolution as free agent on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Among Arena’s first acquisitions in rebuilding the Galaxy were Gonzalez and current Revolution reserve A.J. DeLaGarza, who had been teammates at the University of Maryland. DeLaGarza and Gonzalez paired in central defense as the Galaxy reached the 2009 MLS Cup final, a loss to Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks, and remained together for nearly seven seasons. Gonzalez made his national team debut the next year under current Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley, went on to win the 2013 Gold Cup, and played in two games in the 2014 World Cup for the US.

Gonzalez, 6 feet 5 inches, is strong in the air, positionally sound, and provides consistent distribution.

“Omar Gonzalez is a proven winner, with trophies in Mexico and the United States,” Arena said in a press release. “His experience internationally brings a unique background to the Revolution. We anticipate that Omar will complement our current backline and help build this unit into one of the best in MLS. I look forward to again working with Omar and welcome him and his family to New England.”

Gonzalez briefly joined FC Nuremberg in Germany in 2012 and also played in Mexico with Atlas and Pachuca, winning the 2016 Liga MX title and 2017 CONCACAF Champions League.

Advertisement

“I am really excited to join the Revolution and am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena in New England,” Gonzalez said. “Together we enjoyed many successful years in Los Angeles and I am ready to compete for more championships alongside him and my new teammates. The caliber and competitiveness of these players is what winning teams are made of. I’ve only heard amazing things about the locker room, which is a major draw for me. The Revs proved that they are a top club that wants to win. I can’t wait to get down to business and add some hardware to the club.”

The Revolution last week acquired US national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget, who teamed with DeLaGarza and Gonzalez under Arena with the Galaxy.

The Revolution will begin next year’s competition with a visit to FC Cavaly of Haiti in the CONCACAF Champions League Feb 15.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.