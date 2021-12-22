Sara Hector breaks Swedish women’s World Cup drought, edges Mikaela Shiffrin in giant slalom

Sara Hector ended a drought of nearly five years for the Swedish women’s ski team by beating Mikaela Shiffrin in both runs of a World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday. No Swedish skier had triumphed on the women’s World Cup circuit since Frida Hansdotter won a night slalom in Austria in January 2017. Hector led Shiffrin by .34 seconds after the opening run and added one-hundredth of a second in the final run for her second career victory, and first since December 2014. The result came a day after she had finished runner-up to Shiffrin in another GS on the same hill in the French Alps for her first podium result in a year. World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino finished six-tenths of a second behind in third place after failing to score points in the first two GS races of the season. A day after dominating Tuesday’s race, Shiffrin was satisfied despite missing what would have been her 73rd career victory.

Sebastian Foss-Solevåg wins slalom

Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevåg benefited when Clément Noël missed the final gate in the second run of a World Cup slalom night race to claim his first victory since taking gold at the world championships. Having dominated the opening leg, Noël was nearly a full second ahead of Foss-Solevåg at the final checkpoint in his second trip down but the Frenchman — who won the season’s opening slalom and was an overwhelming favorite — lost control and fell to the snow as he cleared the penultimate gate then slid across the finish line on the wrong side of the final gate. It was the third slalom win of 2021 for Foss-Solevåg, who also won at Flachau, Austria, in January, and at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo in February.

HOCKEY

Calgary backs out of new stadium deal

The Calgary Flames have pulled out of a deal with the city for a new arena because of increased costs. John Bean, president and chief executive officer of Calgary Sports and Entertainment, said there is no viable path forward to complete the 19,000-seat Event Centre. The Flames have played in the Saddledome for 38 years. The city and the Flames agreed on an arena deal over two years ago with the initial estimate of $550 million split between the two. The estimate has risen to $634 million according to the Flames, with the team paying for more of it than the city and taking on the risk of rising costs in the future. The Flames balked at paying an additional $10 million in roadway and sidewalk infrastructure and climate mitigation costs the city has added to the project since July.

MISCELLANY

Phil Mickelson returning to Kapalua after 21-year absence

Phil Mickelson is headed back to Hawaii for golf, not a vacation, committing to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua for the first time in 21 years. Mickelson won the winners-only tournament at La Costa Resort in 1998, and then played only twice since it moved to the Plantation Course at Kapalua in 1999, most recently in 2001 when he tied for 28th against a 33-man field ... Track coach Alberto Salazar’s appeal of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct was rejected by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in the latest, and likely final, defeat of his once-storied career. The 63-year-old Salazar was handed the lifetime ban in July, but appealed the case. His entry in the SafeSport database was updated this week to “permanent ineligibility,” signaling the appeal had been rejected ...The Washington Wizards signed guard Jordan Schakel to a 10-day contract .