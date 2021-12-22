Where the Beanpot teams stand at women’s college hockey’s holiday break

If one was doling out report cards to the Beanpot teams, what would they say? Some are right where they should be, while others are looking for a spark in the second half of the season.

Games are on hold because of final exams and the holidays. With one of the longest seasons in all NCAA sports (teams start play around the last week of September and the national championship game takes place the second-to-last week in March), women’s hockey uses this holiday break as a chance to reassess, strategize, and recover.

▪ Huskies keep rolling. Northeastern (16-2-1) is exactly where everyone thought it would be. After returning most of the squad that lost an overtime heartbreaker in the national title game, the Huskies have dropped only two games. Those losses occurred very early in the season, at a time when coach Dave Flint said his team was struggling with inconsistency and without injured standout forward Alina Mueller. During that adversity, Maddie Mills and Maureen Murphy emerged as playmakers, and combined with one of the best defenses the women’s game has seen, Northeastern is now on a 15 game unbeaten streak.

The last part of the regular season will provide the Huskies a few tests, including two games against Boston University, a first-round Beanpot matchup with Boston College, and games against Hockey East upstarts Vermont and UConn. Northeastern again will be without Mueller, as she is slated to represent Switzerland at the Olympics, but due to their early-season experience, the Huskies are in a better spot to absorb her absence. A fifth straight Hockey East title is within their sights.

▪ Eagles reassessing. BC has one of Hockey East’s best freshmen in 15-point scorer Abby Newhook, but otherwise this season has presented the Eagles (10-8) with challenges. In BC’s last game before the winter break, it lost to surging Vermont, 3-1, the Eagles’ first loss to the Catamounts since 2009. Vermont gained an early shot advantage and turned that into three goals in the first period. While the Eagles locked down the Catamounts for the remainder of the game, they couldn’t find the back of the net after a single goal in the first.

The Eagles have not won a game in regulation since Nov. 19 over last-place Holy Cross, and have yet to defeat a ranked opponent this season. BC needs to establish more scoring depth beyond Newhook and Hannah Bilka, and bring consistency to the defense in front of goalie Abigail Levy. Currently fourth in Hockey East, the Eagles’ hopes are far from dashed, and if any team can make a push, it’s an experienced team like BC.

▪ Ups and downs for Terriers. Despite being in second place in Hockey East, BU (9-6-3) has been on quite a roller coaster. There have been overtime victories, a one-goal win over league-leading Northeastern, but also a four-goal loss to Maine and a shutout loss to Holy Cross. The Terriers narrowly lost to one of the best Yale squads in years before the break, and face important nonleague tests right out of the holiday in the Battle at the Burgh tournament against Syracuse, and then Penn State or St. Cloud State.

If BU wants to stay in the league’s top four, it will need Courtney Correia, who is third in Hockey East scoring with 10 goals and 10 assists, to keep up her scoring pace. Senior Mackenna Parker and sophomore Julia Shaunessy were on scoring streaks to close out the first half, and if both can keep them going, it will greatly benefit the Terriers’ chances.

▪ Crimson are showing grit. Due to not having a 2020-21 season because of the pandemic, there were many unknowns when Harvard took the ice this fall, but the Crimson have answered many of those questions with a 9-3 record. Currently second in ECAC Hockey, Harvard has well-distributed scoring, with Becca Gilmore, Dominique Petrie, Anne Bloomer, Keely Moy, and Kristin Della Rovere each with double-digit points on the season.

The second half will not be easy for the Crimson, with two dates with ECAC-leading Quinnipiac and one more tilt with a strong Yale squad, as well as the Beanpot. One of the interesting story lines will be who Harvard starts in goal. Rookie Alex Pellicci had a great run of three starts to end the first half, but senior Becky Dutton went 4-1 in five starts in October and November.