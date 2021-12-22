With Beijing withdrawal, Olympic debuts for some Bruins will have to wait as rosters get shuffled

Bruins president Cam Neely, speaking to reporters on a mid-morning Zoom call, estimated six to eight dates could be available at TD Garden in that stretch. After the break, the Bruins will have 56 games remaining, with 104 days left in the regular season.

The NHL will use the Olympic break — scheduled for Feb. 6-22, following the still-scheduled All-Star festivities in Las Vegas — to make up games.

The NHL and NHLPA made it official on Wednesday: They will not participate in the Olympics in 2022, but expect to return for 2026.

“I certainly hope they stick as many games in February as possible for all the teams,” Neely said, “but for us specifically.”

Neely said the handful of potential Black and Gold Olympians were disappointed.

“Some players were thinking they were going to make a team, could be their last chance to play in the Olympics,” Neely said, no doubt thinking of Canadians Patrice Bergeron (age 36) and Brad Marchand (at 33, it would have been his first time on that stage). “It’s disappointing for those guys. They wanted to play for their country, but they certainly understand the circumstances.”

That means the Olympic debuts for Charlie McAvoy (United States) and David Pastrnak (Czechia) will have to wait. Linus Ullmark (Sweden) and Erik Haula (Finland) also stood a good chance of being selected.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy and general manager Don Sweeney were named assistant coach and assistant GM of Team Canada, but will be replaced.

There will be at least one Bruins connection in Beijing: Former coach Claude Julien, dismissed last February by the Canadiens, will reportedly take over for Jon Cooper as Team Canada’s coach. Shane Doan is set to replace Doug Armstrong as Canada’s GM. Both Julien and Doan were tapped to lead Canada at the Channel One Cup last week before the country pulled out.

Wilbraham product and former Bruins winger Bill Guerin, now GM of the Wild, had been named GM of Team USA. His involvement going forward is unclear.

The Olympic rosters, pulled together on short notice, will be made up of players from the minor leagues, colleges, and European leagues. Team USA said it will announce its new squad in mid-January. It’s possible that college stars such as Michigan’s Matty Beniers (Hingham) could be asked to participate. Local pros playing in Europe include David Warsofsky (Marshfield) and Chris Bourque (Boxford), both now playing for ERC Ingolstadt in Germany.

The Czechs could ask David Krejci, who has been starring in his home country this year (HC Olomouc). Also, the Finns could reach out to Tuukka Rask, considering he is not yet under NHL contract.

The Bruins remain interested in bringing back Rask, though Neely said Sweeney and Rask’s agent, Markus Lehto, have yet to discuss contract details. Neely noted Rask will not practice against NHL-caliber shooters until after the pause.

