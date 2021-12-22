Japanese officials beg public to drink more milk as glut worsens

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese politicians are imploring people to drink more milk this winter to prevent tons of excess raw milk from being thrown away.

“We’d like the population to cooperate in drinking an extra cup of milk than you’d normally do and make use of milk products when cooking,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a news conference on Tuesday that marked the end of a parliamentary session.

Japanese farm minister Genjiro Kaneko and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike both also drank a cup of milk at news conferences on Dec. 17.