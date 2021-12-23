Adria Arch, known for airborne sculptures, grounds herself with ‘The Visitors’

In the Arlington artist’s new exhibition at Storefront Art Projects, human-size sculptures sit squarely on the floor. Arch’s paintings on canvas and aluminum hang more familiarly on the walls. The paintings, on canvas and aluminum, weigh more than the foam board sculptures.

What does it mean when an artist recognized for airborne sculptures comes down to earth? Painter and sculptor Adria Arch is best known for her swooping, dancerly forms fashioned from foam board and suspended from the ceiling. Bright tones with patterns and gestures add to their buoyancy.

All feature paint, of course, as well as Arch’s lively repertoire of stenciled shapes with holes opening to other worlds, flat colors, and clean geometries contrasting with accents of juicy smears and breaths of speckled aerosol. Arch is exuberant in line and palette. The painting “Stretch” revolves around a lush, extenuated blue splatter, which could be a gymnast on the verge of a cartwheel, against a background of yellow and violet. Her paintings have the warm glow of a Hilma af Klint and the spin of a Kandinsky, minus his nervous energy.

The “Visitor” sculptures are Arch’s most architectonic yet: four-walled forms stacked one upon the next. Each wall has holes to peer through, giving her eight surfaces to paint on and an interiority previously missing from her work. It’s as if the forms from the paintings have taken on even more three-dimensionality than they did when up in the air. Maybe gravity does that.

Adria Arch's "Visitor 2" Julia Featheringill

“Visitor 2,” tiered like a layer cake, has holes, scalloped ridges, and a crown like a corkscrew’s handle. Painted gestures and cut shapes lead the eye in, out, around, and up. The piece has kingly stature and painterly drips, and it beckons like playground equipment. “Totem 2″ juts upward like an amoeba on its way to a party, filled with holes and cut squiggles. Here, Arch’s walls join at the center and open outward, making four butterfly wings.

Arch has said she considers herself an abstract artist, but it’s hard not to view the new floor-based sculptures, with their verticality and suggestion of heads, as figural. Perhaps they have kept her company during the pandemic. They certainly have presence.

ADRIA ARCH: THE VISITORS

At Storefront Art Projects, 83 Spring St., Watertown, through Jan. 8. www.storefrontartprojects.com

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.