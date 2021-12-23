‘The Chair’ got academia right, romance wrong

I liked a lot about the set-up of this six-episode series set at a stagnant fictional college that has portraits of old white men hanging everywhere. Sandra Oh’s Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim has just become the first woman and the first person of color to serve as the English chair, and she’s eager to usher in a new era of diversity and broaden the curriculum. Yeah, not so fast. The stuffy, insecure and tenured teachers aren’t very helpful, and the administration is worse. Meanwhile, she gets caught up in a cancel-culture nightmare, after a clip goes viral featuring bad-boy English prof and grieving widower Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass) giving a Nazi salute as a drunken joke.

The plots involving Ji-Yoon’s efforts to update the department while coping with institutional resistance work nicely. Bob Balaban and, especially, Holland Taylor shine as the older professors who are dragging their feet, and Nana Mensah is excellent as a Black professor who can’t seem to get a commitment from the college, despite Ji-Yoon’s support. Oh has an appealingly frazzled demeanor and telling eyes throughout, as she juggles her own and other people’s troubles. She’s also strong in the family scenes — particularly with Ji-Yoon’s adopted Mexican daughter, who, in a strand that could have used more time, is confused about her ethnic identity.

What’s wrong with the show? For me, it was the ongoing romantic tension between Ji-Yoon and Duplass’s Bill. He’s awful and self-indulgent (as written; Duplass is fine) and not worth rooting for as a partner to the far more adult and evolved Ji-Yoon. And, to me, Duplass and Oh have no chemistry. Each time they made goo-goo eyes, or fought against making goo-goo eyes, I got yanked out of the story. I never quite believed their gravitational pull, even as they went through all the motions of sexual attraction and even love that the script called for. Friends, sure. Lovers? Nah.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.