Doc Talk: Slavery today, the tragic end of a rap legend

While the legacy of slavery continues to tear apart the United States, the practice itself thrives around the world. In its series “ Why Slavery ” the PBS World Channel investigates the persistence of this system, which today enslaves an estimated 40.3 million people, more than at any other time in history, including during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

In India, “the biggest democracy in the world” as the filmmaker Pankaj Johar points out in his “Selling Children” (2018; Dec. 26 at 10 p.m.), millions of kids are bought and sold. Preying on children in impoverished, lower-caste, often rural families, traffickers lure them to the city with promises of an education and good wages. Instead the victims find themselves forced to work for next to nothing and often subjected to sexual abuse.

Johar confesses that like many other middle-class people benefiting from India’s growing economy he was numb to the poverty around him and ignorant of the abuses of this modern-day serfdom. But when his maid told him about her daughter, who had committed suicide after being trapped in such a situation, he was determined to investigate. His efforts are frustrated by lack of cooperation from those agencies, like the police, who do nothing to solve the problem but in fact contribute to it.

One of Kim Jong-un’s most lucrative exports is cheap labor. As reported in Carl Gierstorfer, Sebastian Weis, Wonjung Bae, and Jonghun Yu’s “North Korea’s Secret Slaves: Dollar Heroes” (2018; Jan. 2 at 10 p.m.), the regime enlists thousands of workers every year and sends them to Russia, China, and even some countries in the European Union to labor on construction sites and in factories. Housed in gulag-like barracks, they are not allowed to leave and their pay is sent directly to the North Korean government — hundreds of millions of dollars used to fund its nuclear weapons program, its burgeoning army, and its leaders’ lavish lifestyles. Posing as businessmen, the filmmakers visit work sites to gather information on the harsh working conditions and on who exploits them. Not just a human rights violation, the system jeopardizes international security by providing a way for North Korea to evade international sanctions.

Emma Mbura, a Kenyan senator and activist for women enslaved in the Middle East, from "Maid in Hell." WORLD Channel

In 2016, Mary Kibwana, a young wife and mother who worked as a maid in Jordan, returned home with burns over 70 percent of her body. She died soon after. As explained in Søren Klovborg’s “Maid in Hell” (2018; Jan. 9 at 10 p.m.) she was a victim of the Kafala System, a set of laws in several Middle Eastern countries that allows unscrupulous agents to enlist women from Asia and Africa to work as domestics. Once hired, the women find themselves trapped without passports in an exploitative, often abusive environment with little recourse to justice. Klovborg focuses on one such agent in Lebanon, who insists that his enterprise benefits the women as much as it enriches him. But Klovborg’s candid exposé suggests otherwise, as does the agent’s irrepressible, unnerving laugh.

In addition to the broadcasts on PBS World, these documentaries can also be streamed on YouTube and on the PBS app. Go to worldchannel.org/collection/human-rights-collection.

Juice Wrld, from "Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss." HBO

Squeezed dry

The title subject of Tommy Oliver’s “Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss” was a phenomenon who blew away fans and critics with his uncanny genius at freestyle rapping (spontaneously performing an extemporaneous rap song; the film opens with an astonishing example). His music drew on a generation’s feelings of anomie, despair, heartbreak, and doom. By 2018 he would begin a meteoric rise with his megahit single “Lucid Dreams,” which climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

In 2017, near the beginning of the film, he is being interviewed on a Chicago radio station. He seems downcast, low energy, hardly triumphant. He tells the hosts that he hasn’t slept in four days and that he recorded eight songs the night before. They ask him about his preoccupation with death, and he acknowledges it ruefully.

He is 19. Two years later, he was dead, of an overdose.

Juice Wrld in performance, from "Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss." HBO

“What’s the 27 Club? We’re not making it past 21,” he once rapped, referring to the eerie expiration date of several rock stars in the 1960s. What drove him to this compulsively self-destructive, insatiably creative life and premature death that he foresaw and accepted with resignation?

Oliver follows his subject as he goes on tour, hanging out with Juice’s entourage and his increasingly alarmed girlfriend as the star openly takes pills and sips on “lean,” a lethal brew of a soft drink laced with codeine syrup. Then he bursts on stage performing as if possessed to an adoring audience, which chants his lyrics along with him. He records songs, visits other rappers, makes music videos, and with each new release Oliver notes the numbers of sales and views with a subtitle (”’Robbery’ Streams: 1,000,000,000+ YouTube: 400,000,000″).

Seen as a relentless flux of moments shot backstage, in hotel rooms, private jets, studios, onstage, and in limos, Juice’s life seems relentless, exhausting, claustrophobic, and cut off from the rest of the world. Critics and admirers laud him for giving voice to the depressed and alienated, but his own depression and alienation go largely unexamined. He recalls how he was given Adderall in fifth grade, but the film doesn’t go much deeper into the issue. Instead the documentary is an observational immersion, like D.A. Pennebaker’s film “Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back” (1967); except in this case the meteoric career is about to crash, not soar, and Juice seems to know it. Perhaps it could be titled “Don’t Look Ahead,” the portrait of an artist who epitomizes the soul of a generation.

“Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss” can be streamed on HBO and HBO Max. Go to www.hbo.com/movies/music-box-juice-wrld-into-the-abyss.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.