Examining truth and consequences in ‘Trust’

In the exuberant, expansive first paragraph of “ Trust ,” the narrator Pietro describes many kinds of love. He’s romantic but a bit cynical — he includes loves that bend with the weight of obsession and unfulfilled desire. He’s thinking, really, of his former girlfriend Teresa; their tumultuous relationship lasted just three years, but remains a force for the rest of his life.

That’s because they’ve made an unusual arrangement. In a moment of closeness, they agreed to tell each other the worst thing they’ve ever done. After exchanging secrets — which remain secret to us — they break up. They agree to never expose the other, unless they do something truly awful. Pietro turns this idea of Teresa into a lodestar or judge, an imaginary figure keeping him to a real account.

Pietro looks back and tells us his life story. He worked as a high school literature teacher in the quiet outskirts of Rome beginning in the 1960s. After writing about school reform, he slowly moved into the public sphere, publishing books and becoming a popular speaker. He marries — Nadia, not Teresa — and has three children. He’s sometimes hampered by his family commitments, such as he honors them, and also by insecurities that stem partly from his working-class background.

His rise could only come from being charming and intelligent, but often he doesn’t see it. He finds himself in the good graces of his elite editors, enchants an elderly princess (as surprised as he is that there are still princesses), and even seeks out a clear adversary to win him over. A few characters describe Pietro as so compelling that both friends and lovers want all of him to themselves, and then feel like they must split from him completely to be free of that desire.

All of this is told, with great finesse, from Pietro’s first-person point of view. While not acknowledging to himself that his wife is exhausted and frustrated, he reveals it to the reader. There is often push and pull in the narration. At a literary event, he is boastful but self-deprecating: “I was thrilled to be there, to have a woman like her at my side, to finally be me, to be the me I wanted to be, the me that my father and all my serf ancestors must have dreamed of, the me who’d written two books, the me who was the pensive author able to draw scores of highbrow people out of their homes and out of their busy schedules, people willing to discuss, at least for an hour, a traditionally boring topic.”

Author Domenico Starnone is a master of flow like this, thoughts that riff and often turn back on themselves. He won Italy’s most prestigious literary award, the Strega Prize, in 2001. Jhumpa Lahiri, who has adopted Italian and now translated three of his novels, discusses his first paragraph in her afterword, focusing not on “love” but “invece.” In English, the word is “instead,” but more meaningfully, she explains, it is “a word that links one concept to another, that pits one notion against another, that establishes a relationship between different ideas.” Lahiri’s prominence as a Pulitzer Prize-winning, best-selling author brings attention to the act of translation, and her window into that work is illuminating — as does her choice to highlight Starnone’s gift for connected inversion.

All fiction is creating a world with words, but “Trust” especially so, because so much is inside of Pietro’s perspective. We see the world as he explains it to us, but we also see in between the lines. In the book’s final two sections, which jump forward to the present day, female characters get to have their say.

It’s here where I have to share that Pietro began his affair with Teresa, the lover who haunts his life, when she was a first-year college student, but they met when he taught her in high school. This is not a problem within the novel or for any of its characters. The student exceeds the master in fame and accomplishments, and Pietro isn’t jealous; he remembers their explosive relationship quite fondly.

For some readers, their relationship will be problematic. In New England, where elite high schools have been found to have been the sites of abuse, there has been a public reckoning about how sex and power intersect in high schools. “Trust” does not address this issue.

Instead, it’s a novel that is a throwback to Pietro’s heyday, or that celebrates a European freedom that’s essentially different from America’s. For we are meant to see Pietro as a man who could make his way in the world on charm and wit and intelligence and kindness, and be surrounded by women who love him.

TRUST

By Domenico Starnone, translated by Jhumpa Lahiri

Europa, 144 pp., $17

Carolyn Kellogg is the former books editor of the Los Angeles Times.