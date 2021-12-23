Local bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 19

1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Wish You Were Here Jodi Picoult Ballantine

5. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

6. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

7. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

8. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

10. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

4. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

5. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

8. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

9. Renegades: Born in the USA Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Crown

10. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

5. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

6. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

7. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

10. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

5. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

8. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

9. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

10. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec 19. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.