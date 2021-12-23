In the new miniseries ‘Vigil,’ Suranne Jones goes deep

“I think that I go after characters with journeys, characters with fight, characters who have things to figure out,” Suranne Jones, the actress playing Amy, said on a call from London.

Viewers flocked to “Vigil” when it premiered in Britain in August. But what seemed to appeal even more than the many plot twists was Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, a cop who’s going through a rough patch (she’s on antidepressants) and questioning her entire life while stuck in sweaty, claustrophobic quarters underwater.

The elevator pitch for the six-episode British miniseries “Vigil” is irresistible for genre fans: A troubled detective (we’re listening) is dispatched to solve a crime (keep going) . . . on a submarine engaged in a secret mission (pass the popcorn).

Her words bore a certain sense of understatement; right before “Vigil” debuted, Jones starred in “I Am Victoria,” in which she plays a wife and mother who cracks under the pressure to lead a perfect life. In the Georgian-era HBO and BBC period series “Gentleman Jack,” she plays swashbuckling West Yorkshire landowner Anne Lister, kicker of men’s butts and conqueror of women’s hearts.

Jones, 43, is perhaps best known in the United States for her role in “Jack,” which debuted in 2019. But her popularity has been growing steadily in Britain, where she has been busy portraying complicated women on the stage and screen since her breakout stint on the soap “Coronation Street” about 20 years ago. “Vigil,” which, according to the BBC, was its most-watched new drama in three years (with 13.4 million viewers in a country of 67 million), has expanded her reputation even more. It premieres Thursday on Peacock.

It also expanded the notion of the submarine thriller for viewers whose first reference may be “Das Boot.” While Jones’s Amy must find out who killed officer Craig Burke at sea, she is also coming to terms with her feelings for a female colleague, Detective Sgt. Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie, of “Game of Thrones” and “The Good Fight”).

“What was wonderful is that the show put a complex female relationship at the heart of what would normally be a male kind of thriller, on a submarine,” Jones said.

In a way, Amy is a perfect embodiment of the actress’s appeal: Jones is remarkable at exploring the doubts, fears, and weaknesses wedged in the interstices between a confident exterior and internal turmoil, between what a woman wants and the obstacles in her path.

“She brings a sense of absolute intelligence to the role,” Tom Edge, creator and showrunner of “Vigil,” said of Jones’s performance in a recent video chat. “Even when she is just watching, she absolutely convinces as somebody who has an analytical mind and for whom the process of observing is indicative of something complex going on.”

For as strong as her characters are, Jones deftly excavates vulnerabilities, as when Amy finds herself isolated on the submarine, facing hostile sailors in an environment that is literally and metaphorically pressure-filled.

“We’re asking her to carry the duality of somebody who is good at their job but is placed into a situation where they are stripped of all of the things that they have come to need in order to function,” Edge said.



