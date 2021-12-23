She reads about politics — and everything else

Stacey Abrams is not only a major force in Democratic politics but also a prolific writer. Despite the demands of serving as Georgia House minority leader, then running for governor and then leading the charge nationally for voting rights, Abrams has written eight romance thrillers under the pen name Selena Montgomery, as well as best-selling nonfiction and a legal thriller, “ While Justice Sleeps .” This week she publishes her first children’s picture book, “ Stacey’s Extraordinary Words ,” which is based on Abrams’s own childhood adventures at spelling bees.

ABRAMS: Colson Whitehead’s “Harlem Shuffle.” I’m a Colson Whiteheadophile, if that is a term of art I can create. I’ve read every book by him. I started with “The Intuitionist” years ago, which is one of my favorites as is one of his less appreciated novels, “John Henry Days.” You never leave a book of his the same as you entered it.

BOOKS: Do you read mostly fiction?

ABRAMS: I toggle back and forth. Before this I was finishing “The Cause” by Eric Alterman, which is about politics. Before that I read Helen Phillips’s “The Need,” which is sort of science fiction about a woman who has an intruder in her house. I just ordered “Too Dumb to Fail” by Matt Lewis, which is a book about the GOP. I want to read that because it makes no sense to focus only on my side of the conversation. Then I have a book club with my siblings. We are reading “Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse. She’s a fascinating writer who is Native American and African-American.

BOOKS: Do your siblings tend to agree about books?

ABRAMS: We are very honest about our opinions, and we learn things about each other we didn’t know. There are some revelatory moments. You decide if you want to be stranded on a desert island with this person.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

ABRAMS: “Ring Shout” by P. Djèli Clark. It’s a short novel with the premise what if the KKK were not just demonic, but really demons. It’s a quick and deep read.

BOOKS: Do you still read romance?

ABRAMS: Oh yeah. Nora Roberts, Beverly Jenkins, and Elizabeth Lowell. With romance, once you find the writers who you love, you keep revisiting them. If I need to read to lose myself, those are the writers I pick.

BOOKS: Did you read children’s books as background for your new book?

ABRAMS: I read several. My sister recommended “The Word Collector” by Peter H. Reynolds to see how effectively you can use larger words in a children’s book. I liked “Fry Bread” by Kevin Noble Maillard and “Sometimes People March” by Tessa Allen, which talks about protest and leadership. I also went back to books I had loved as a child, such as Verna Aardema’s “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears.”

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you like as a kid?

ABRAMS: My mom was a college librarian who specialized in research and children’s literature. She let me read whatever I could reach on the bookshelves. So early on I had broad interests.

BOOKS: Which books have had a big influence on you personally?

ABRAMS: One thing that informed me was that I read the entire dictionary and encyclopedia as a kid. It took a very long time, even for a fast reader, because there is not a narrative arc in the encyclopedia and some things just aren’t interesting. It taught me that curiosity is fun. That has shaped me as much as anything else.

BOOKS: What’s a book by or about a conservative you would recommend?

ABRAMS: “Grand New Party” by Ross Douthat and Reihan Salam, which is a thoughtful treatise on the underpinnings of the modern GOP. Another is Rick Perlstein’s biography of Barry Goldwater, “Before the Storm.” I love political biographies. They are one of the best ways to learn how to be and how not to be.

BOOKS: What is your ideal reading setup?

ABRAMS: The best reading days are midsummer when it is warm and the sun is shining so you don’t need a light. I curl up on a chaise in my living room with a cup of tea and a book.

BOOKS: How do you keep up with your reading with such a busy schedule?

ABRAMS: I just don’t know how not to read.

