Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

ALESSO The producer and remixer, whose list of collaborators includes country-pop partiers Florida Georgia Line, edge-dwelling pop auteur Tove Lo, and fellow DJ-booth denizen Marshmello, brings his party-starting skills to Boston. Dec. 28, 9:30 p.m. Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St. 617-896-5222, bignightlive.com

KINDRED THE FAMILY SOUL Neo-soul stalwarts Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon released their seventh album, the compact yet groove-heavy “Auntie & Unc,” in March. Dec. 30; doors 5 p.m., show 7 p.m. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

REBUILDER The local emo-punkers kick off their two-night New Year’s bash with a bill of locals that includes heart-on-sweater-sleeve pop outfit Future Teens, gauze-moshers Leopard Print Taser, and singer-songwriter Carissa Johnson. (On night two, New Year’s Eve, Kitner, Perfectly Lethal, and Secret Spirit will support Rebuilder.) Dec. 30, 9 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub, Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

ELLIS PAUL As has been his wont for a while (until, well, last year), folk singer Ellis Paul closes out the year with a run of full-band shows at what he considers to be his home venue. Dec. 29-30, 8 p.m., $40; Dec. 31, 7 and 10 p.m., $50. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

SAD SONGS AND WALTZES It’s not a band, it’s a show (and a song; Willie wrote it). Three-fourths of Ward Hayden and the Outliers (Josh Kiggans, Greg Hall, and Cody Nilsen) and bassman Matt Murphy get together to play classic country and honky-tonk. They have to do Buck Owens’s “Blue Christmas Lights,” don’t they? Dec. 30, 8 p.m. No cover. Nick-A-Nees, 75 South St., Providence. 401-861-7290, www.facebook.com/nickanees

WELCOME IN THE NEW YEAR SHOWCASE An evening of music from emerging and established artists in the Boston-Cambridge folk scene: Colin McGovern, Rick Drost, and the duo of Abigail Arndt and John O’Leary. Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. 617-955-7729, www.lilypadinman.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JASON YEAGER TRIO The accomplished and inventive pianist and composer has studied with Ran Blake, Fred Hersch, and Danilo Perez and performed with George Garzone, Jason Palmer, and many more. His band for this show will include bassist Bob Sinicrope and vocalist Julie Benko. Dec. 26, 7 and 8:45 p.m. Free, reservations recommended. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

JAMES MONTGOMERY BLUES BAND The Detroit-born bluesman is a fine vocalist, powerful harmonica player, and engaging frontman who’s played with everyone from the Allman Brothers to Muddy Waters over his storied career. Dec. 27, 6 p.m. $32. Spire Center, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. www.spirecenter.org

BRUCE GERTZ QUARTET Superb bassist, composer, and educator Gertz’s marvelous band features the great saxophonist George Garzone, terrific trumpeter Phil Grenadier, and dynamic drummer Luther Gray exploring the post-bop verities. Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BAROQUE CHRISTMAS Boston Early Music Festival offers a holiday program of Italian Baroque concertos and cantatas, presented in partnership with GBH and recorded at GBH Fraser Performance Studio. Available until March 7 on classical music streaming service Idagio; free with account. www.bemf.org

SEVEN TIMES SALT: THE MOON BEFORE YULE This rollicking period instrument band presents its 19th annual celebration of the winter solstice, including French Baroque carols, Sephardic Jewish songs, and Irish dance music. Filmed at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Beverly Farms. Watch on YouTube. www.seventimessalt.com

OPERABOX.TV Pickings may be slim for live events on Christmas weekend, but Boston Lyric Opera’s operabox.tv streaming service has several appealing offerings available on demand, including a wintry recital from soprano Gabriella Reyes and the sunny, sultry serial opera “desert in.” www.operabox.tv

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

PASSING STRANGE A sterling production of Stew’s semi-autobiographical musical about a young Black songwriter — identified only as Youth and deftly played by Ivan C. Walks — who leaves his middle-class Los Angeles home and journeys to Amsterdam and Berlin in search of what he calls “the real.” Through Jan. 1. Moonbox Productions. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, moonboxproductions.org

THE CHRISTMAS REVELS: IN CELEBRATION OF THE WINTER SOLSTICE This year’s Revels is set in present-day England, where patrons at a pub dating back to the 17th century have gathered for its annual Christmas carol party, canceled the previous year due to the pandemic. According to press materials, “the hiccup in tradition has disturbed the space/time continuum and triggered an audit by a fussy Revels bureaucrat from the 17th century,” who makes “an official visit to the 21st century to put things back in order,” triggering a collision between the music, dance, and culture of the Renaissance with that of today. Directed by Patrick Swanson, with George Emlen and Edmar Colón as music directors, and new dances by Tony Tucker (a choreographer from City Ballet of Boston’s “Urban Nutcracker”) and Revels choreographer Gillian Stewart. The cast includes, among others, David Coffin, Carolyn Saxon, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Selma Mandell, William Forchion, and Regie Gibson, with special appearances by Paula Plum and Richard Snee. Through Dec. 29. Sanders Theatre, Cambridge. 617-496-2222, www.revels.org. Then online from Dec. 30-Jan. 9. Tickets for the virtual production at www.revels.org.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY A stage adaptation by Joe Landry of the classic 1946 Frank Capra film. Directed by Damon Kiely, this production features live sound effects and a cast of eight that includes Tony Estrella as George Bailey, Lynsey Ford as Mary Bailey, and the redoubtable Fred Sullivan Jr. as both evil Mr. Potter and angelic Clarence. Through Dec. 24. Gamm Theatre, Warwick, R.I. 401-743-9315, www.gammtheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

KWANZAA: A REGENERATION CELEBRATION New York’s famed Apollo Theater takes its annual celebration digital this year, bringing together dance, music, and poetry to honor the seven core principles of Kwanzaa. The event features a world premiere from New York-based Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, plus performances from Apollo New Work artists Chen Lo and Asante Amin of Soul Science Lab. Dec. 26, 7 p.m., available on demand through Jan. 3. Pay what you wish. www.apollotheater.org

MOTION STATE DANCE FILM SERIES If you find yourself hankering for provocative dance during the holidays as a savory terpsichorean antidote to all those sweet “Nutcrackers,” tune into Motion State’s “Playing Favorites.” The free on-demand YouTube presentation features the organization’s top picks from among the wide range of short international dance films featured during its first three seasons. Through Dec. 31. Free. www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlmwliowW1s

Jacob's Pillow is offering a special Holiday Stream of STREB Extreme Action Company's 2021 Pillow performance, along with behind-the-scenes content and archival footage. Christopher Duggan Photography

STREB: FROM RINGSIDE TO EXTREME ACTION Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival is presenting a special edition Holiday Stream of the high-flying STREB Extreme Action Company. During the company’s first Pillow engagement in more than two decades, the filmed performance from the 2021 Dance Festival on the outdoor stage features classic Elizabeth Streb works dating back to the ’70s, and the stream also includes special behind-the-scenes bonus content and archival footage. Through Jan. 6. $15. www.jacobspillow.org/events/holiday-stream-streb/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

FABRIC OF A NATION: AMERICAN QUILT STORIES A loosely chronological display of quilts, this show subverts the notion of fusty craftwork with pieces that empower marginalized people from an array of multiracial and LGBTQIA+ communities. It spans eras, showing that quilting has always had urgent narrative purpose, from the Underground Railroad of years past to the stories of Indigenous people and their struggle to thrive today. Through Jan. 17, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

LOVE STORIES FROM THE NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY, LONDON Don’t let the syrupy premise dissuade you from seeing this show, which imports dozens of works from one of the world’s premiere portrait collections. Spanning eras and media — from the Renaissance to present day, painting and photography both — the exhibition will bring in more than 100 important works by the likes of David Hockney, Lee Miller, George Romney, and Mary Beale. And yes, coupling predominates: from Mary Wollstonecraft and Percy Bysshe Shelley to Paul and Linda McCartney. Through March 13. Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org

LIGHT, SPACE, SURFACE: WORKS FROM THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART In the 1960s and ′70s when their East Coast peers were hard at work dismantling the ruling orthodoxy of Abstract Expressionism with intellectually confrontational movements that included Minimalism, Conceptualism, and every manner of performance, West Coast artists were primarily concerned with what the still-unspoiled Californian milieu had to offer: space and light. Working with the nature of perception itself, artists including James Turrell, Larry Bell, Doug Wheeler, and Judy Chicago used workaday materials and unremarkable spaces to manipulate light and bend the visual field to make reality itself seem strange. This show assembles dozens of works from LACMA’s collection to offer a clarifying view of a significant cultural upheaval on the left coast. Through March 20. Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy, 180 Main St., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

MURRAY WHYTE

RANIA MATAR: SHE The Brookline-based photographer’s new book, “SHE” (Radius Books), spotlighted in this show, features portraits of Middle Eastern and American women in their late teens and early 20s. Their beauty is in full flower, but how do you own that if you don’t yet know who you are? Matar frames her subjects in textured settings — bedrooms, beaches, and a detention camp among them — that match their mystery. Open by appointment only, through Jan. 8. Robert Klein Gallery, 38 Newbury St. 617-267-7997, www.robertkleingallery.com

CATE McQUAID

"Rayven, Miami Beach, Florida," 2019. Rania Matar





EVENTS

Comedy

BOB MARLEY COMEDIAN The Maine native shouldn’t have to clarify that he is a prolific comedian who has constantly turned out videos, albums, and specials in his own silly, sarcastic everyman style for more than two decades, and not a long-dead reggae legend at this point. But he does it, just in case. Dec. 28-29, 8 p.m. $44.50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St.617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE-EVE COMEDY BLOWOUT If you want to avoid the crowds out on New Year’s Eve, you can see four headliners on one bill at this “New Year’s Eve-Eve” event, with Joe Yannetty, Orlando Baxter, Kathe Farris, and Dave Russo. Dec. 30, 8 p.m. $25-$30. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

COMEDY AT BACK BAY SOCIAL Andrew Della Volpe hosts this stand-up showcase every Thursday. This week’s edition features sets from Chris Tabb, Emily Ruskowski, Peter Martin, and Al Park. Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. $10. Back Bay Social, 867 Boylston St. 617-247-3200, www.evntbrite.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SOUND OF MUSIC SING-A-LONG The hills are alive with the sound of music, and so is the Regent Theatre. Join Fraulein Maria and the whole von Trapp family for this delightful holiday tradition, where audience members get to sing along with this iconic film. Costumes are encouraged, and proof of vaccination is required. Through Dec. 29, various times. $15-$20.50 per person. Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. regenttheatre.com

MARSHFIELD HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW Take one last trip through these glimmering holiday lights before they’re gone. Pack some snacks, grab a few friends, and be sure to tune the car’s radio just right so it syncs with the light show for an enchanting experience. Through Dec. 30, various times. $23 per car. Marshfield Fairgrounds, 140 Main St., Marshfield. holidaylightshow.com

SEND A LETTER TO SANTA The clock is ticking to see whether kids have been naughty or nice this year, and Santa’s sleigh is set to depart soon. Write a letter to Santa, detailing all of your holiday wishes this year, and be sure to drop it off in his mailbox near the Welcome Center on Level 1. Through Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge. cambridgeside.com

RIANA BUCHMAN











