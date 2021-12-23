AstraZeneca COVID booster increases antibodies against Omicron

A third dose of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine significantly boosted neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron, according to lab studies at the University of Oxford.

The vaccine, created by Astra and Oxford, saw neutralizing antibodies increase to similar levels as those after two doses against the delta variant with a booster shot, the drug company said in a statement Thursday. A third dose produced higher levels of neutralizing antibodies than those found in individuals who had recovered naturally from the alpha, beta and delta strains of Covid-19, the company said.

The results are good news for the vaccine, which has been sidelined in the West as a booster shot after messenger RNA vaccines were shown to be more effective in various trials. The study looked at 41 people who had been given a third dose.