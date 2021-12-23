Greece tightens measures in a bid to control spread of COVID-19

(Bloomberg) -- Greece is expanding the use of masks and rapid tests to control the spread of Covid-19 in anticipation that the omicron variant will prevail in the coming weeks.

Starting Friday, masks will be required in all outdoor areas and indoors where not currently worn, such as gyms. In addition, Greek authorities are urging all travelers entering the country to take a rapid test on the second and fourth day after arrival. All visitors over the age of 5 are already required to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before their trip or a rapid test within 24 hours of arrival.