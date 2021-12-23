Sales of new homes were up nationwide in November

Sales of new homes in the US rose in November to a seven-month high, underscoring strong demand for housing against a backdrop of low borrowing costs and desire for more space during the pandemic. Purchases of new single-family homes increased 12.4 percent to a 744,000 annualized pace following a downwardly revised 662,000 in October, government data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 770,000 rate. The figures point to strong housing demand in the final quarter of the year despite still-high prices. However, rising COVID-19 cases in the US and overseas could create supply chain and labor headwinds in the coming months, slowing construction and leading to further inventory shortages. The new home sales report, produced by the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, showed the median sales price of a new home rose 18.8 percent from a year ago to a record $416,900. There were 402,000 new homes for sale as of the end of November, up from a month earlier. At the current sales pace, it would take 6.5 months to exhaust the supply of new homes, compared with four months a year ago. Sales rose in all regions but the Midwest. The West posted the largest gain, with the strongest pace since January. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS





TECH

Intel apologizes to customers in China over labor stance

Intel Corp. apologized after its opposition to Xinjiang labor sparked a backlash against the US chipmaker in China, highlighting how multinational companies are increasingly getting caught up in a geopolitical spat between two global powers over issues such as human rights. The chipmaker sent a letter asking suppliers not to use any labor or products sourced from Xinjiang “in order to ensure compliance with U.S. legal requirements,” it said in a WeChat statement Thursday. The company had no other intention and did not mean to express a position on the matter, according to the statement. “We thank everyone for raising their questions and concerns and respect the sensitivity of the issue in China,” Intel said. “As a multinational company, we operate in a constantly evolving and complex global environment and should adopt a prudent attitude. For causing trouble to our esteemed Chinese customers, partners and the general public, we express our sincere apologies.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian asked Intel to “respect facts” on Xinjiang, at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday. “The so-called forced labor claim is totally fabricated by anti-China forces in the U.S. to harm China’s reputation,” he said. ― WASHINGTON POST

AVIATION

FAA expands safety alert on 5G potentially causing aircraft malfunctions

US aviation regulators on Thursday expanded their warning about 5G service set to launch Jan. 5 on new frequencies, saying potential interference could have a broad impact on aircraft safety systems. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a Safety Alert for Operators warning that “a wide range” of aircraft safety devices could malfunction and laid out the process it will follow in coming days to potentially issue specific restrictions on flights. The FAA actions come as telecommunications and aviation companies agreed on Wednesday to share more data in an attempt to head off what has become a tense standoff over whether the 5G service could disrupt airlines and helicopter operations. In the alert, the FAA identified 17 different safety systems and aircraft functions that could fail if 5G airwaves interfere with radar altimeters, which use radio waves to calculate an aircraft’s altitude. As talks with the telecommunications industry are underway, the FAA is preparing what are known as Notices to Air Missions that may restrict flights in dozens of locations, it said. The wireless industry and the Federal Communications Commission have said the new high-speed wireless service on the so-called C-band of spectrum don’t pose a threat, but the FAA and airlines are warning that there could be flight disruptions including delays and the diverting of planes to different airports. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Under NLRB settlement, organizing efforts made easier for Amazon workers

Amazon workers across the country now face fewer hurdles to organize against their employer under a settlement the company reached with the National Labor Relations Board. The agreement requires Amazon to inform past and current workers of their rights and ensures that it can’t interfere with labor organizing on company property after hours. The settlement was finalized on Wednesday, which happened to coincide with a union-organizing effort in New York City. Labor organization and worker activity is on the rise in Amazon facilities across the country. On Wednesday, a group of workers and organizers on Staten Island refiled a union petition with the NLRB after failing to meet the signature threshold in the fall. In Chicago, workers from two warehouses walked out following a pay dispute, TechCrunch reported. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The New York Times first reported on the settlement Thursday. Tech industry workers in recent years have become more vocal about their employers’ positions on such issues as immigration and climate change. In September, Google parent Alphabet Inc. settled a dispute with a software engineer the labor board alleged was fired for workplace activism. Amazon has faced dozens of labor complaints since the pandemic began. Amazon privately settled one in September with two web designers who the US labor board alleged were fired for workplace activism. The workers, who were dismissed in 2020 after advocating for Amazon to do more to fight climate change, said the settlement required Amazon to pay them back wages. Amazon denied wrongdoing. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRADE SHOWS

More companies bail on CES tech conference over COVID concerns

Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc. autonomous driving unit Waymo have joined a growing list of companies pulling out of the CES technology conference scheduled for next month. In a blog post on Thursday, Waymo cited “quickly rising Covid-19 infection rates” but said its executives would participate in virtual events. Similarly, Intel said it will send only a small number of staff to the Las Vegas event and switch its participation to the Internet. “After consulting with health officials and in the spirit of Intel’s safety policy, our plans for CES will move to a digital-first, live experience, with minimal on-site staff,” Intel said in a statement. Intel, whose processors are the heart of most of the world’s personal computers, has historically been a large participant in the annual trade show that has attracted tens of thousands of attendees from around the world. The event also has evolved and morphed to become a major venue for the unveiling of innovation in the automotive industry. Over the past few days, exhibitors like T-Mobile US Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have curtailed plans to attend the gathering in person. Other high-profile attendees, such as Amazon.com Inc. and Twitter Inc., won’t be going either. The Consumer Technology Association, which runs the event, said it has received 42 cancellation notices from exhibitors but that it has added 60 new ones since last week. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS