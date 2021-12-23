fb-pixel Skip to main content

St. Regis Residences is getting a Seaport address

A striking 22-story tower is taking shape on a prime spot on the edge of Boston Harbor.

By Tim Logan Globe Staff,Updated December 23, 2021, 23 minutes ago
The St. Regis Residences at 150 Seaport Blvd. will be 22 stories tall with 114 luxury waterfront condos.
The St. Regis Residences at 150 Seaport Blvd. will be 22 stories tall with 114 luxury waterfront condos.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

After years of planning and below-ground (and sea-level) construction, the St. Regis Residences on Seaport Boulevard is finally taking shape.

The outlines of the sweeping 22-story glass tower — the last building designed by renowned Boston architect Howard Elkus — are starting to appear on the edge of Boston Harbor, its elegant, twisting glass a far cry from the squat bars — Whiskey Priest and Atlantic Beer Garden — that stood there before. Concrete for the building’s top floor was poured earlier this month, while the glass curtain wall stretches up the sides day by day.

There’s still much work to be done on the insides — on the 114 luxury condominiums, the ground floor restaurant, and all the high-end trappings that will be part of a building affiliated with Manhattan’s famed St. Regis Hotel. But the building is on track to open in mid-to-late 2022. Developer Jon Cronin and general contractor John Moriarty & Associates pre-purchased, and stored, many of the materials needed for the project, which has kept delays to a minimum ― and its $294 million budget largely intact ― despite supply chain disruptions and soaring materials costs in recent months.

And sales are moving along. More than 40 percent of the units — which start at $1.75 million and range up to north of $7 million — are spoken for, a project spokeswoman said.

Construction worker Jesse Conley on the 19th floor of what will eventually be St. Regis Residences.
Construction worker Jesse Conley on the 19th floor of what will eventually be St. Regis Residences. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Owen Galvin, a field engineer, made chalk lines for windows that will be put in place in the residences.
Owen Galvin, a field engineer, made chalk lines for windows that will be put in place in the residences. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Multiple architectural patterns are visible on the facade of the building.
Multiple architectural patterns are visible on the facade of the building. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Construction workers on the rooftop area of the St. Regis Residences.
Construction workers on the rooftop area of the St. Regis Residences.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Footprints made from the boots of construction workers left in concrete during construction on an upper residence floor.
Footprints made from the boots of construction workers left in concrete during construction on an upper residence floor.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
A construction worker used a ladder that connects several upper floors currently without elevator access.
A construction worker used a ladder that connects several upper floors currently without elevator access. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Seasonal spirit on the unfinished rooftop, complete with a lighted Christmas tree.
Seasonal spirit on the unfinished rooftop, complete with a lighted Christmas tree.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.

