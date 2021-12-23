St. Regis Residences is getting a Seaport address

After years of planning and below-ground (and sea-level) construction, the St. Regis Residences on Seaport Boulevard is finally taking shape.

The outlines of the sweeping 22-story glass tower — the last building designed by renowned Boston architect Howard Elkus — are starting to appear on the edge of Boston Harbor, its elegant, twisting glass a far cry from the squat bars — Whiskey Priest and Atlantic Beer Garden — that stood there before. Concrete for the building’s top floor was poured earlier this month, while the glass curtain wall stretches up the sides day by day.

There’s still much work to be done on the insides — on the 114 luxury condominiums, the ground floor restaurant, and all the high-end trappings that will be part of a building affiliated with Manhattan’s famed St. Regis Hotel. But the building is on track to open in mid-to-late 2022. Developer Jon Cronin and general contractor John Moriarty & Associates pre-purchased, and stored, many of the materials needed for the project, which has kept delays to a minimum ― and its $294 million budget largely intact ― despite supply chain disruptions and soaring materials costs in recent months.