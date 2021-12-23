Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars

The move comes one day after the agency announced it would open a formal investigation into distracted driving concerns about the video games, some of which could be played while cars are being driven.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called “Passenger Play” will be locked and won’t work while vehicles are in motion.

DETROIT — Under pressure from US auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.

An agency spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday the change came after regulators discussed concerns about the system with Tesla. The first update went out Wednesday as part of Tesla’s holiday software release.

Advertisement

The statement said NHTSA regularly talks about infotainment screens with all automakers. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

The agency said its investigation of Tesla’s feature will continue even with the update. It was not clear whether NHTSA would require Tesla to do a formal recall with the update. In the past the agency has asked Tesla why it should not be required to do recalls with safety-related software updates.

“The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely,” NHTSA’s statement said. The agency said it assesses how manufacturers identify and guard against distraction hazards due to misuse or intended use of screens and other convenience technology.

The agency announced it would formally investigate Tesla’s screens after an owner from the Portland, Ore., area filed a complaint when he discovered that a driver could play games while the cars were moving.

Tesla owner Vince Patton, 59, filed the complaint last month. Patton, who loves his car and says he has nothing against Tesla, worries that drivers will play games and become dangerously distracted. “Somebody’s going to get killed,” he said. “It’s absolutely insane.”

Advertisement

The agency said that the “Passenger Play” feature could distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

The probe covers about 580,000 Tesla Models S, X, Y, and 3 from the 2017 through 2022 model years.

In documents detailing the investigation, NHTSA said “Passenger Play” has been available since December 2020. Before that, enabling game play was only possible when its vehicles were in park.

The NHTSA documents do not list any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

NHTSA already is investigating why Tesla’s “Autopilot” partially automated driving system keeps crashing into stopped emergency vehicles. It’s also looking into the performance of Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software after getting a complaint that it nearly caused a crash.

Tesla said neither system can drive vehicles and drivers must pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times.