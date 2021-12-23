fb-pixel Skip to main content

US durable goods orders increase more than forecast

By Olivia Rockeman Bloomberg,Updated December 23, 2021, 21 minutes ago
A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.
A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view of a line of Boeing 777X jets parked nose to tail on an unused runway at Paine Field, near Boeing's massive production facility in Everett, Wash.Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Orders placed with US factories for durable goods rose in November by more than forecast, pointing to resilient consumer spending that’s helping fuel the economy.

Bookings for all durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — increased 2.5 percent from the prior month, reflecting a sharp rise in aircraft orders.

The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for business investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, fell 0.1 percent after an upwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in October, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.7 percent increase in core capital goods orders and a 1.8 percent rise in total durables bookings.

