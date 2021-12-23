US durable goods orders increase more than forecast

Orders placed with US factories for durable goods rose in November by more than forecast, pointing to resilient consumer spending that’s helping fuel the economy.
Bookings for all durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — increased 2.5 percent from the prior month, reflecting a sharp rise in aircraft orders.
The value of core capital goods orders, a proxy for business investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, fell 0.1 percent after an upwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in October, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday.
The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.7 percent increase in core capital goods orders and a 1.8 percent rise in total durables bookings.
