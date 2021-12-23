US gas tumbles to five-month low as forecast turns milder

US natural gas futures plunged to the lowest since July as the weather forecast for the new year shifted milder and record-high prices in Europe plunged.

Futures fell as much as 9.5 percent on the New York Mercantile Exchange Thursday, the most since early December. Unseasonably high temperatures are expected on the East Coast and southern United States through next week, dampening demand for the heating and power-plant fuel. Trading has thinned heading into the US holiday weekend, raising the likelihood of sudden swings in the future market.

“A weak spot market sliding into record warmth over the long holiday weekend may add to difficulties stemming the bleeding,” EBW Analytics said in a note to clients.