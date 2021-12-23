US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year.

Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just over 206,000. The numbers suggest that the spread of the Omicron variant did not immediately trigger a wave of layoffs.

Altogether, 1.9 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the week that ended Dec. 11.