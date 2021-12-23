He left with no warning after 18 years

Q. I fell in love with my husband after meeting him at work more than 20 years ago. At the time, he was unhappily married, and instead of going through counseling, he just decided it was a starter marriage and left her after being married for nine years. After they divorced, we got engaged and married the next year. We didn’t have many ups and downs, but our finances were challenging because we did rack up credit card debt ($17,000). We recently used part of his 401(k) to pay it off.

Not sure what happened, but one day I came home and he said we needed to talk. He said he had lost himself, he didn’t know who he was anymore. He left in May — just shy of our 18-year anniversary. Then he served me with divorce papers. It left me reeling because I never truly and seriously saw this coming. I thought we could work things out with marriage counseling. He wasn’t interested at all.

So, here we are, six months later, and our divorce is almost finalized. There will be no closure, even though I have asked for it multiple times. He already has a new girlfriend (yes, I read some of his social media). I live with great friends, and as soon as a new job comes through (very soon), I’m moving to my own apartment. I’ll get half of the house sale plus a monthly stipend from him. I have a great accountant, a vocational coach, a therapist, I do daily meditation, I go to the gym. On paper, it looks like I’m doing everything right. But I’m not.

I try to get over what he did, but I feel broken. I feel like crying every day, and I do. Everyone says it takes time, but I don’t know, Meredith. What do you think? How do I move forward without closure?

LOST

A. I believe in the power of time. You can’t rush the healing, no matter how good you are at setting up a new life.

You’re putting yourself on the right track by making new plans and memories, because even though 17-plus years is a long time, there’s so much more to look forward to. You do not need tidy closure to have meaningful new experiences. You have to be able to move ahead without receiving that big explanation you desire.

That’s the other thing — this ending is new for both of you. Maybe he could offer some closure right now (he could say he met someone else, fell in love, etc.), but he might not have much perspective yet. In six months, you might feel very differently about how the relationship worked and what might have been wrong. In a year, he might be able to meet for a coffee and tell you what he kept inside. Maybe by then you won’t even want to hear it.

I’m not promising he’ll show up with answers, by the way, but if he told you everything on his mind right now, I’m not sure it would help.

Stop using the word “never” — as in, “I’ll never know why,” or “I’ll never put the pieces back together.” There are no nevers here. This is a fluid process, and you have no idea how it will change. Also, some crying is good — and healthy! — but one day you might wake up, go to your new job, see a friend, and forget that weeping was on the agenda.

The healing can sneak up on you too.

Let’s check back in a few months. Let’s see what time can bring.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Something similar happened to a friend of mine. After 13+ years of marriage her husband decided he was done and asked for a divorce. He remarried pretty quickly and my friend was devastated. It’s taken a few years, but my friend is finally over the hurt. Keep doing all the things you are doing; it’s just going to take time.

SURFERROSA





There is no such thing as a “starter” marriage. That’s a very callous way to justify how your husband cheated on, and then discarded, his first wife. I don’t believe in closure but this letter makes me think karma is out there for sure.

ESTATEVIVRE





I’m sorry but you’re not going to get closure from this man because he honestly doesn’t care. Until he gets some help, he’s just going to keep jumping relationships, and that is beyond anything you can do.

COMBAT-WOMBAT

