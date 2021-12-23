New Year’s at the Mystic museum, curling at the Liberty Hotel, and a test lab in the palm of your hand

Ring in the new year with the kiddos at the Mystic Seaport Museum. At this family-friendly event, attendees can check out the museum’s newest exhibits, make their own party hats, go on a scavenger hunt, and enjoy live music with Steve Elci & Friends, performers who interact with their audiences through original songs, educational messages and fun creative dance steps. The best part for parents with little kids? There’s no need to wait until midnight to shout “Happy New Year!” The museum’s celebration starts at 3 p.m. with noisemakers, sparklers, a countdown and confetti cannons. All activities included with admission. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults $25.95; Youth (13-17) $21.95; child (4-12) $18.95; and senior (65+) $23.95. 860-572-0711, www.mysticseaport.org

Advertisement

Chilly winter days just got a whole lot more fun at Boston’s The Liberty Hotel where locals and overnight guests can enjoy another season of winter curling.

SLIDE INTO CURLING SEASON

Chilly winter days just got a whole lot more fun at Boston’s The Liberty Hotel where locals and overnight guests can enjoy another season of winter curling. Bundle up and head to The Yard, the hotel’s private outdoor courtyard, for 45-minute sessions of independent curling on a synthetic rink. Available every Saturday and Sunday, the pre-paid package includes scoring card with playing instructions, carafe of Dutch hot chocolate, beef sliders, chocolate chip cookies, and additional beverage option including bottle of Prosecco, Alamos Malbec, or carafe of tequila-spiked hot chocolate. Package $110, for 2 to 6 players. Larger groups can reserve the rink for two-hour weekday sessions with expanded menu and beverages. $1,800. Make it a staycation with weekend hotel rates from $320. 617-224-4000, https://libertyhotel.com/curling-at-the-liberty

Designed to evoke the ambiance of vintage dressing rooms, each of CIVILIAN NYC’s 203 accommodations boasts deep accent colors, luxurious linens and tactile fabrics, as well as curated artwork and amenities showcasing Broadway artists.

THERE:

HELL’S KITCHEN HOTEL DEBUT

Theater fans heading to New York have a new place to stay at the edge of the theater district. Designed to evoke the ambiance of vintage dressing rooms, each of CIVILIAN NYC’s 203 accommodations boasts deep accent colors, luxurious linens and tactile fabrics, as well as curated artwork and amenities showcasing Broadway artists. Luxury amenities can be built into your rate or billed at the hotel; those simply looking for a place to lay their head can pair their experience down to the minimum. Three tiers of options (Basic, Inclusive, and Essential) range from room type to Wi-Fi speed, to food and beverage amenities, and even opting out of housekeeping. Public areas include a restaurant, secret garden accessed from a concealed entry point, plush guest lounge, library, and rooftop bar with striking views. Rates from $259. 646-692-8012, www.civilianhotel.com

Advertisement

Winter sports fans will want to take advantage of the Cross Country Ski and Snowshoe package at High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, N.Y.

ADIRONDACK WINTER GETAWAY

Winter sports fans will want to take advantage of the Cross Country Ski and Snowshoe package at High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, N.Y. Stay at one of three unique hotels — the main resort overlooking Mirror Lake, the mid-century modern Lake House, and the Waterfront Collection — and enjoy 20 kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails at the Cascade Ski Center. The two-night package includes breakfast each morning at Dancing Bears Restaurant and one-day admission to Cascade Ski Center, along with amenities offered to all hotel guests, including complimentary snowshoe rental at guest services desk; welcome beverage on arrival; access to 24-hour fitness center; access to two indoor pools; and more. Rates from $203 per night through March 31. 518-523-4411, www.highpeaksresort.com/packages/cross-country-ski-snowshoe

Launch your winter vacation at the new Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver, located in the heart of downtown near the city’s top destinations.

NEW HOTEL SOARS IN MILE HIGH CITY

Planning a trip to Denver for work or play? Launch your winter vacation at the new Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver, located in the heart of downtown near the city’s top destinations, including the Colorado Convention Center, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Union Station, Larimer Square, as well as artisanal shops and upscale restaurants. The property’s 264-rooms feature modern urban décor, BeeKind bath amenities and Keurig coffee makers. Top floor offerings include panoramic rooftop terrace, penthouse Presidential Suite and workout center. A new seasonally-inspired restaurant, Apple Blossom, is located in the lobby. Want to ski? The hotel is situated midway between Denver International Airport and Colorado’s renowned mountain towns. Rates from $199. 303-529-2340, www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/colorado/hyatt-centric-downtown-denver/denct

Advertisement

Tech company Cue Health recently launched an at-home COVID-19 test that delivers 97.8-percent accurate results, including detection of the Omicron variant, as verified in an independent study conducted by the Mayo Clinic.

EVERYWHERE:

A TEST LAB IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND

New international travel restrictions for US citizens now require accurate COVID-19 tests. Tech company Cue Health recently launched an at-home COVID-19 test that delivers 97.8-percent accurate results, including detection of the Omicron variant, as verified in an independent study conducted by the Mayo Clinic. (The test has previously been in use by organizations such as Google, NBA, and MLB.) Combining the speed of rapid antigen tests with lab-quality accuracy of PCR tests, it is the first of its kind to be authorized by the FDA to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic adults and children ages 2 and up using a lower nasal swab. Simply insert your swab in the Cue Reader ($249), a reusable and compact device that processes each test and connects wirelessly with your mobile device, and receive results in 20 minutes via the Cue Health App (available for both iOS and Android). In addition, two Cue+ membership levels enable you to share test results and discuss health issues with a doctor on-demand; the highest membership tier includes proctored testing, meaning you can get approved for international travel from home or on the road. Test cartridge 3-pack $225. Products can be bundled for discounts with membership packages. https://cuehealth.com/products/

Advertisement

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.