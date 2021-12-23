Advice: Life isn’t getting back to normal. This is what can you do about it

Mutter what imprecations you will about 2020, there was a certain clarity to it that 2021 lacked: Stay home, wash your hands, vote. It’s not nearly as clear this year what anyone should be doing, politically or pandemic-ally. Nothing is going back to normal, and even talk of a “new normal” sounds dreadfully optimistic — normal implies routine, accepted practices, a generally held belief that tomorrow will be much the same as today. We don’t have that now, and we may not have that for a long, long time. So how do we get through? Everyone is exhausted, and everything — COVID, climate change, the state of democracy, inflation — feels like an emergency.

It’s easy to become paralyzed in a situation like that, to feel helpless and overwhelmed. I’ve struggled with it, and the only way out that I’ve found is to focus less on what needs to be done and more on what I can do. Not every Allied soldier in WWII was shooting Nazis, you know? Plenty more were processing payrolls and peeling potatoes. This kind of thing has been on my mind all year. “What is most important to you? Where can you — with your unique set of skills, relationships, experiences — do the most good?” I wrote in March.

Of course I didn’t think to ask myself those questions until later in the year, after coauthoring an article on “conservation of resources” theory, a kind of portfolio-based approach to thinking about stress and resilience developed by psychologist Stevan Hobfoll. When I did, I found an exercise that may be useful as you make resolutions or shape your intentions for 2022.

First, list the values/causes/ideals that are most viscerally important to you. Not the things you think or know you should care about, but the things you can’t help but care about. Then, write down what kinds of resources — personal qualities, material goods, social and practical advantages — you possess. Access to a car? Ability to fix a sink? Connections in a particular industry? Free time on Thursday mornings? Preternatural patience? A guest room? Ten dollars to spare every week?

Sleep on it, then look at the lists again. What resolutions or intentions suggest themselves, when you look at yourself through this lens? Life is good — in the sense of both moral and enjoyable — when we’re spending most of our time, energy, and juice in line with the things we value most. How are you doing on that score? Maybe you need major changes, maybe a minor lifehack or two, maybe you really are doing about as much as you can and should stop beating yourself up. How are you doing on maintaining those resources? Is that guest room presentable? (Mine is. . . now.) Do you get your eight hours before volunteering at the Hot Line for the Perpetually Annoying, so that your patience isn’t strained more than it needs to be? Where should you be doing more, and where should you be doing less?

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.