Five things to do in and around Boston, Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Head to the Lexington Community Center for Fill My Heart with Song, an intergenerational sing-along event sponsored by the group LexPride as part of its Celebrating LGBTQ+ Seniors series. The afternoon will include music, performances, and a Queer Gear Giveaway featuring gender-affirming clothes, accessories, and makeup. 1 p.m. Free. lexpridema.org

Friday

Building Blocks of Science

Combine creativity and science with building toys at the USS Constitution Museum’s Play-Well Maritime Lego Workshop. Nautical-themed challenges will introduce kids to physics, engineering, and architecture. The $32 registration fee includes museum admission for the participant. 1 p.m. Information available at play-well.org.

Friday

Hello, 2022!

Ring in the New Year at First Night Boston 2022! The festivities will feature ice sculptures and performances at Copley Square, among other venues, and culminate in a fireworks show at midnight. Free. Starts at noon. A full schedule of events and performances is available at firstnightboston.org.

Saturday

Nutcracker Nouveau

Head to the Emerson Colonial Theatre for The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a contemporary interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet. Hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow will kick off the show, followed by a troupe of 12 dancers accompanied by a DJ and a violinist. Shows at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Sunday

Hoops for a Cause

Catch a glimpse of basketball acrobatics at the Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour in Lowell. This jaw-dropping athletic performance will also support social causes and community programs in Lowell and other cities the Globetrotters visit on their tour. 2 p.m. Tickets start at $31. Masks required.tsongascenter.com

